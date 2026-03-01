Merle Haggard Once Dropped Over $12,000 On Whiskey Shots

Maybe mama tried to get Merle Haggard to cut back on the whiskey, but she clearly didn't have much luck. She might, however, have been proud of the legendary country singer's generosity. Haggard is known for a lot of accomplishments, like having released 70 different records throughout his career. But there's another kind of record that's also often shared as a beloved memory about the songwriter.

In 1983, Haggard was at the honky-tonk bar Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, Texas. To celebrate his 28th hit song, "C.C. Waterback," from a duets album he'd recorded with George Jones, the musician decided to buy a round of C.C. waterback shots for every single person in the huge bar. The drink is simply a shot of Canadian Club whisky followed by water. Canadian Club is considered by many to be a middle-of-the-road, just fine, affordable whisky. It's probably most famous because Canadian Club hid cases of its whisky as a marketing campaign back in 1967 and some are still missing — and because of Haggard and Jones' "C.C. Waterback" duet.

Haggard's celebratory order came to 5,095 shots, which called for 40 gallons of whisky and rang up a bill for $12,737.50. That sounds wild, but maybe it was a steal considering each shot was just $2.50? On second thought, in today's money, that total would be more like $40,000, so that's still pretty staggering. This order set a Guinness World Record for the largest round of drinks ever bought.