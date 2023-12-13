The Search For Hidden Cases Of Canadian Club Whisky Continues Nearly 60 Years Later

It's unlikely the creative minds behind an innovative marketing campaign that kicked off in 1967 ever imagined it would still be making headlines almost six decades later — but it is. We're talking about "Hide a Case," a participatory promotion that challenged mid-20th-century fans of Canadian Club Whisky to scour the world in search of hidden cases of the moderately priced blended rye spirit — the keyword being participatory. Starting in 1967 — for perspective, that's the year Elvis Presley married Priscilla — Hiram Walker & Sons, then-owner of Canadian Club, began hiding cases of whisky at locations around the world and challenging fans to find them.

Make no mistake: This was not an easy endeavor. There were no X-marks-the-spot maps to guide treasure hunters. The cases, 25 in all, were stashed in locations like Angel Falls in Venezuela, the world's highest uninterrupted waterfall; atop Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the world's tallest free-standing mountain; and at the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, the world's largest coral reef — iconic locations with no easy access. So, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that, almost 60 years after the hunt began, a few cases remain hidden, beckoning modern-day adventurers to unleash their inner Indian Jones. But there's a catch: Except for a few lingering clues from the original campaign, a bit of legend and folklore, and some sleuth-like deduction on the part of wannabe discoverers, information confirming the exact locations of those still-hidden cases of Canadian Club has been lost to history.