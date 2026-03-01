Barack Obama Once Admitted This Popular Appetizer Is His Biggest Food Vice

Whether you're the president of the United States or any average citizen, the great equalizer among us all is the enjoyment of snack foods. Former president, Barack Obama, can always be relied upon to offer a diplomatic answer to just about any question on topics ranging from mundane to major. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest as summarized by Politico, of his favorite appetizer, the former president mentions, "my weakness is nachos."

Though no reference is made to protein-specific toppings, in an interview with Jerry Seinfeld as recounted by CNN, Obama states, "That's one of those where I have to have it taken away. I'll have guacamole coming out of my eyeballs." Considering that new research may have you eating avocados every day, Obama's choice of a fiber-rich and nutritious fat is a thoughtful way to make his preferred appetizer both healthy and fun.

He even noted in the same Ryan Seacrest interview, "If I get nachos and guacamole I can go to town on that stuff. I asked my team to restrict my intake. If they put it in front of me it's gone." Between quips about not eating the popular condiment of ketchup past the age of 8 and a preference for snacking on an exact number of almonds (seven) per night, it's clear that Obama has several interesting food-related idiosyncrasies.