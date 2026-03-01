Barack Obama Once Admitted This Popular Appetizer Is His Biggest Food Vice
Whether you're the president of the United States or any average citizen, the great equalizer among us all is the enjoyment of snack foods. Former president, Barack Obama, can always be relied upon to offer a diplomatic answer to just about any question on topics ranging from mundane to major. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest as summarized by Politico, of his favorite appetizer, the former president mentions, "my weakness is nachos."
Though no reference is made to protein-specific toppings, in an interview with Jerry Seinfeld as recounted by CNN, Obama states, "That's one of those where I have to have it taken away. I'll have guacamole coming out of my eyeballs." Considering that new research may have you eating avocados every day, Obama's choice of a fiber-rich and nutritious fat is a thoughtful way to make his preferred appetizer both healthy and fun.
He even noted in the same Ryan Seacrest interview, "If I get nachos and guacamole I can go to town on that stuff. I asked my team to restrict my intake. If they put it in front of me it's gone." Between quips about not eating the popular condiment of ketchup past the age of 8 and a preference for snacking on an exact number of almonds (seven) per night, it's clear that Obama has several interesting food-related idiosyncrasies.
Tips for building a presidential plate of nachos
There are varying opinions about how to build the perfect plate of nachos, whether it has to do with the ideal chip-to-cheese ratio or which toppings actually belong on your nachos. If you're looking to create a presidentially-approved plate that would be up to Barack Obama's standards, guacamole is definitely a must. It's easy to create a luscious homemade batch using ripe avocados, lime juice, and salt.
Additionally, the trick to making a big batch of nachos that's not a soggy mess involves spreading out your toppings and keeping moisture in mind. You wouldn't want to overload your tray with too many favorites, so moderation is key. Shredding cheese directly from the block will help with the overall gooey texture over store-bought pre-shredded cheese that often uses stabilizers that will hinder the melty goodness.
Turn up the heat with some hot sauce, pickled jalapeños, and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper. Amp up the protein content using grilled chicken or steak or vegetables like mushrooms or beans. Remember to save sour cream, fresh salsa, and guacamole to top off your nachos after baking to maintain proper temperature and consistency.