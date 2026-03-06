These Are The 10 Best Teas To Drink If You Have Acid Reflux

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Suffering from acid reflux can put a dampener on your culinary adventures. Spicy, acidic, and fatty foods can all be triggers, caffeine is out and alcohol is a definite no-no. This puts a lot of emphasis on what to avoid — but discovering what you can enjoy provides a more positive perspective. There are types of teas that aren't just non-triggering, but can also help to relieve some of the symptoms.

Acid reflux and its chronic counterpart, GERD, occur when digestive acid from the stomach is forced back up the esophagus, causing irritation and even damage. It's caused by a weakening or relaxing of the lower esophagus sphincter (LES), which is there to prevent this backward flow, which can be brought on by pregnancy, smoking, weight gain, medications, or even just lying down after a big meal.

Not all teas that are good for digestive issues will be suitable for anyone with acid reflux — peppermint teas being the prime example. Peppermint and spearmint tea are often suggested to help soothe an upset stomach, but as it relaxes the LES, it can make GERD and acid reflux worse.