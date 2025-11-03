10 Bedtime Teas That Have Nutritionists' Stamp Of Approval

Your day might not start until you have sipped on a steaming cup of coffee, but there are a host of teas that can offer immense benefits for your nighttime routine. When chosen with care, specific varieties of tea can enhance relaxation, boost sleep, and wash away the stress of a hectic day.

So, which teas are about to become your new favorite bedtime ritual? In the quest for answers, we turned to Aishwarya Sampath, founder of Flourish With Aish, and Dawn Menning, registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist at Nutu. There are the usual suspects that you'd expect: Chamomile and lavender teas are highly recommended by both nutritionists for their ability to promote relaxation. Those with an adventurous spirit might have even picked up passionflower and peppermint teas to soothe the mind after a long day. But if you are looking to truly broaden your horizons, you'll want to look to teas made from adaptogenic herbs, such as ginseng and ashwagandha, for relieving anxiety and falling asleep more quickly. Even your regular cup of green tea can aid your efforts as long as you remember to opt for the decaf version. If you are looking to upgrade your tea collection with sleep-boosting options, it helps to try these bedtime teas that come approved by nutritionists.