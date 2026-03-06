Why Nonalcoholic Beer Is Almost Never Served On Tap

Healthier choices and delicious beer aren't as mutually exclusive as they once were. A 2025 Gallup poll shows that a new high of 53% of Americans now believe that even moderate drinking is harmful to their health. This represents a 25% increase in concern over just seven years, sparking a major shift in the alcoholic beverage industry. With modern attitudes toward consumption of alcohol changing drastically, breweries have unlocked brewing methods to create nonalcoholic brews to keep our whistles wet. In fact, many major beer brands have shifted gears, offering nonalcoholic versions of their brews. But with all these nonalcoholic beers in the market, why are they hardly ever available on tap?

While cans and bottles of alcohol-free beer are certainly within arms-reach, these "better for me" options are still scarce on draught lines in the United States for a few reasons. Among concerns that a slower-moving nonalcoholic beer would occupy a beer line that would otherwise sell more alcoholic beer, there are additional logistical, quality, and safety considerations around alcohol-free products in a keg format.

Alcohol isn't just in beer for sips and giggles. It's actually one of the main preservatives protecting the beer from spoilage or proliferation of potentially harmful foodborne pathogens. You know those high octane IPAs with hops galore? They were created for shipping in the 1800's because its higher alcohol, along with increased antibacterial hop acids, helped to preserve the beer over long ocean journeys.