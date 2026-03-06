You Don't Have To Fry Fish To Get A Crisp Crust — Your Oven Does The Trick

When chicken nuggets are starting to look a little boring, or you want something that balances indulgence and nutrient density, you can turn to fried fish in its myriad of forms: fish sticks, fried filets, and more. One of the main challenges of getting any fried fish recipe right, however, comes down to the breading. Deep-frying your fish will give you a crispy coating on all sides. The lighter option is to bake your fried fish, but the breading just isn't crispy enough — until now.

The next time you want to get crispy breading on the outside of your baked fish, try spraying your breadcrumbs with oil. In Susan Olayinka's recipe for Parmesan-crusted tilapia, she coats the filets with mayonnaise to help the breadcrumbs stick and before the filets go into the oven, the breaded fish gets a quick spritz with cooking oil. When it comes out of the oven, it's perfectly golden brown and ready to be paired with a simple everyday, herby salad or steamed rice.