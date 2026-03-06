We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Actor Paul Newman was known as a leading man on the silver screen and a true foodie in the kitchen. Thanks to help from celebrity chef Martha Stewart, Newman's philanthropic food brand got its start. In his 1998 cookbook, "Newman's Own Cookbook," the actor shares a recipe for a simple side dish, citing his housekeeper, Caroline Murphy, as its originator. The three ingredients called for are lima beans, smoked ham hocks, and a significant amount of freshly ground black pepper.

Newman has been quoted as saying, in jest, that he would "kill for" the side dish and it's easy to see why. Though the recipe calls for minimal ingredients, the beauty lies in the way all three complement each other. The smokiness of the ham hocks combined with the pleasing texture of the lima beans and the heat from the fresh black pepper comes together to create a satisfying food.

The recent push for more protein- and fiber-rich dishes sheds new light on this easy and delicious recipe. If you want to make your own meal inspired by Newman, start with frozen lima beans, steering clear of raw ones, which would require thorough and proper cooking to remove the naturally occurring element of cyanide. Newman also notes the importance of sourcing good-quality ham hocks that contain a significant amount of meat. From there, it's a matter of stewing everything together, seasoning with fresh black pepper, and dressing up the dish with more ingredients or enjoying it as-is.