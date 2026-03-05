Loose Kitchen Cabinet Hardware? Here's The Cheap Fix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most of us have never stopped and thought about how many times our kitchen cabinets get opened and closed each day. The number would likely prove pretty staggering, especially for larger households. That's a lot of pressure for our cabinets' hardware.

Unless you're embracing the '80s trend of sleek cabinets with no handles, you're constantly reaching for knobs, handles, or pulls. Over time, these inevitably loosen with that kind of wear and tear. You can try to tighten the screw, but eventually even that doesn't promise a lasting tight fit. You don't want to risk the hardware falling off completely, so what can you do?

There's a very specific product for these situations. Loctite Threadlocker is a sealant you can put on those loose screw, but there's also something you likely already have that works just as well — clear nail polish. All you have to do is remove the screw for the wiggling hardware and paint a thin coat over the screw's ridges. When you reinstall the screw, the nail varnish performs double duty. It acts like an adhesive, securing the screw into place, and it also thickens the screw just a bit so it's not dancing around in there. In just a few minutes, you'll have cabinet hardware with a snug fit that lasts.