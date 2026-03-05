Loose Kitchen Cabinet Hardware? Here's The Cheap Fix
Most of us have never stopped and thought about how many times our kitchen cabinets get opened and closed each day. The number would likely prove pretty staggering, especially for larger households. That's a lot of pressure for our cabinets' hardware.
Unless you're embracing the '80s trend of sleek cabinets with no handles, you're constantly reaching for knobs, handles, or pulls. Over time, these inevitably loosen with that kind of wear and tear. You can try to tighten the screw, but eventually even that doesn't promise a lasting tight fit. You don't want to risk the hardware falling off completely, so what can you do?
There's a very specific product for these situations. Loctite Threadlocker is a sealant you can put on those loose screw, but there's also something you likely already have that works just as well — clear nail polish. All you have to do is remove the screw for the wiggling hardware and paint a thin coat over the screw's ridges. When you reinstall the screw, the nail varnish performs double duty. It acts like an adhesive, securing the screw into place, and it also thickens the screw just a bit so it's not dancing around in there. In just a few minutes, you'll have cabinet hardware with a snug fit that lasts.
Clear nail polish is a handy household staple
When we talk about kitchen improvements on a budget, there's no better example than this nail polish trick. Loose cabinet hardware isn't just annoying; when it becomes visible, it can make cabinets that are in the best shape otherwise look old and worn out. It's pretty exciting that you can nip that issue in the bud for free, and you don't need any DIY skills to do so.
If you don't do your own manicures or are fresh out of nail polish, you can do the exact same hack with a strong adhesive like rubber cement or super glue. Essentially, there's almost certainly something in your home you can use here to avoid buying a niche product like threadlocker.
It does pay to keep a bottle of clear nail varnish around, though, and not just for shiny nails. In addition to tightening hardware, it's handy if the screen in your door or window rips — paint the tear to keep it from spreading until you can replace it. And if you're starting your own herb garden, you can coat your plant labels with nail polish so they never fade outside in the elements, and you never lose track of your herbs. It helps to remember that the same way nail polish coats your nails and is sticky until it dries, it's applying those properties to your DIY home fixes.