Add This Iconic Sauce To Your Fried Eggs For Way More Flavor
Fried eggs are already an appealing breakfast, but what makes them morning superstars is just how many flavors and sauces they can be paired with. Because eggs are mild and savory, with richness from the yolk, the common choice is something acidic to wake them up. That could be your favorite hot sauce or a tomato sauce like in shakshuka. The balance acidic ingredients bring helps round out the whole meal and makes eggs even more irresistible. But there is another way to upgrade your fried eggs using bright ingredients that's a little more unexpected: fresh herbal condiments, especially chimichurri.
The grassy, light flavor of herbal sauces cuts through a fried egg's richness and adds complexity without being as overpowering as some other condiments. That's why chives are a go-to egg topping as well. You can try plenty of salsa verde variations, but a classic chimichurri sauce recipe has the perfect balance of flavors for pairing with eggs. Not only the fresh parsley, but the garlic and red pepper are also made for eggs, and it even features a nice dash of acid in the form of vinegar too. Combine everything with a peppery olive oil that naturally pairs with the herbs, and you have a powerhouse topping that adds bite and depth to fried eggs while still keeping them the star of your breakfast. And, of course, almost every item needed to make chimichurri is a popular pantry or fridge staple, so you can have it ready for breakfast anytime.
Chimichurri is the fried egg pairing that elevates all different kinds of breakfast dishes
Chimichurri is easy to upgrade, and it also pairs well with other tasty fried egg toppings, making for fantastic breakfast combos. There are red chimichurri variations that add other vegetables to the mix, which can include chopped roasted red pepper, tomatoes, and spices like paprika or harissa. Adding more cilantro and using lime juice instead of vinegar in the chimichurri can pair better with Mexican and Southwestern flavors. Even just a sprinkle of parmesan will add a nice bit of extra salt and nuttiness.
While chimichurri already has a little spice from the red pepper, it's also easy to bring more heat without changing the fundamental flavor you love too much. Mixing in a little chili crisp and chili oil instead of some of the olive oil will add spice and smokiness, or you can chop up a few jalapeños for a brighter hit of heat.
And because chimichurri is a bright, herbal sauce, it also pairs well with so many breakfast items you'd eat alongside your fried eggs. The biggest revelation might be using chimichurri as sauce for a homemade breakfast burrito instead of a salsa, especially if you've made additions to up the spice factor. It's also a natural topping for steak and eggs, or even a simple combo of fried eggs and hash browns, where the chimichurri will add a flavor reminiscent of herb-roasted potatoes. Chimichurri is such a versatile sauce for fried eggs that you might want to start keeping it with your salt and pepper.