Add This Iconic Sauce To Your Fried Eggs For Way More Flavor

Fried eggs are already an appealing breakfast, but what makes them morning superstars is just how many flavors and sauces they can be paired with. Because eggs are mild and savory, with richness from the yolk, the common choice is something acidic to wake them up. That could be your favorite hot sauce or a tomato sauce like in shakshuka. The balance acidic ingredients bring helps round out the whole meal and makes eggs even more irresistible. But there is another way to upgrade your fried eggs using bright ingredients that's a little more unexpected: fresh herbal condiments, especially chimichurri.

The grassy, light flavor of herbal sauces cuts through a fried egg's richness and adds complexity without being as overpowering as some other condiments. That's why chives are a go-to egg topping as well. You can try plenty of salsa verde variations, but a classic chimichurri sauce recipe has the perfect balance of flavors for pairing with eggs. Not only the fresh parsley, but the garlic and red pepper are also made for eggs, and it even features a nice dash of acid in the form of vinegar too. Combine everything with a peppery olive oil that naturally pairs with the herbs, and you have a powerhouse topping that adds bite and depth to fried eggs while still keeping them the star of your breakfast. And, of course, almost every item needed to make chimichurri is a popular pantry or fridge staple, so you can have it ready for breakfast anytime.