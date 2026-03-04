For Better Tasting Lobster, Grab A Bottle Of This Liquor

As the king of the sea, lobster is only paired with the finest ingredients — wagyu beef, truffle oil pasta, and of course, quality booze. Using bubbly champagne or crisp white wine to cook the seafood makes sense, but lobster's decadently sweet taste and buttery flesh crave something equally as plush. Brandy is the secret ingredient that will make your lobster sing.

Made from fermented wine, brandy's rich, aromatic taste makes a luxurious pair with lobster. Whether adding a splash of it to your bisque or using some in a sauce for seared lobster, the wine imbues it with a richer flavor. Its upscale reputation comes from its extended aging process, with the wine spending years in oak casks, developing a woodsy, spiced taste and aroma perfect for cooking with lobster.

Everyone loves to dip the crustacean in a creamy butter sauce, so incorporating brandy into it adds an extra oomph that elevates lobster. To start, heat minced shallots and butter in a pan until the alliums soften. Whisk a splash or two of brandy into the mix, along with salt and freshly cracked pepper. Lower the temperature and allow the brandy to reduce before stirring in heavy cream. To really meld the flavors of the brandy and lobster together, you can add the wine to a pan that contains drippings from the freshly cooked crustacean.