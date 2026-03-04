For Better Tasting Lobster, Grab A Bottle Of This Liquor
As the king of the sea, lobster is only paired with the finest ingredients — wagyu beef, truffle oil pasta, and of course, quality booze. Using bubbly champagne or crisp white wine to cook the seafood makes sense, but lobster's decadently sweet taste and buttery flesh crave something equally as plush. Brandy is the secret ingredient that will make your lobster sing.
Made from fermented wine, brandy's rich, aromatic taste makes a luxurious pair with lobster. Whether adding a splash of it to your bisque or using some in a sauce for seared lobster, the wine imbues it with a richer flavor. Its upscale reputation comes from its extended aging process, with the wine spending years in oak casks, developing a woodsy, spiced taste and aroma perfect for cooking with lobster.
Everyone loves to dip the crustacean in a creamy butter sauce, so incorporating brandy into it adds an extra oomph that elevates lobster. To start, heat minced shallots and butter in a pan until the alliums soften. Whisk a splash or two of brandy into the mix, along with salt and freshly cracked pepper. Lower the temperature and allow the brandy to reduce before stirring in heavy cream. To really meld the flavors of the brandy and lobster together, you can add the wine to a pan that contains drippings from the freshly cooked crustacean.
What kind of brandy should you pair with lobster?
There are multiple types of brandy, all with their own special nuances that make a quality cream sauce for lobster. Cognac, the most popular kind, has a fruit-forward flavor that's great with classic dishes like lobster pasta. The notes of apricot and plum are bolstered with hints of hazelnut and almonds, making for a sauce that has the perfect amount of depth for lobster and mascarpone ravioli. Soften garlic and shallots in oil or butter before following up with cognac, heavy cream, thyme, and oregano.
The fermented wine has roots in France and has long been spread across the globe, so it's only right that you whip up a lobster and brandy creation inspired by the French diaspora. New Orleans cuisine mixes French dining with African, Caribbean, and Spanish influences, resulting in robust dishes. Armagnac, an earthy, spiced French brandy, can help give your lobster roll a Creole touch. Saute onions and butter in a pan before following with Armagnac. Once it's reduced slightly, toss in the lobster and a dash of Creole seasoning. Toss the lobster with green onions, celery, and lemon zest before piling it into a buttery roll.