Give Pigs-In-A-Blanket A Flaky, Buttery Upgrade With This Dough Swap

There are not a lot of foods in the world that can hope to be as well-named as pigs in a blanket. While a basic pig in a blanket is just a little frank nestled in a cozy, doughy covering, there's no reason to limit yourself once you've got it mastered. If you want to elevate this party classic and graduate to hogs in a hug, swine in a sanctuary, or boar in a balaclava, ditch the standard dough and try light and flaky phyllo.

Instead of crescent roll dough or cinnamon roll dough, phyllo dough is a next-level option. You can usually find it in the freezer section of a grocery store. This is different from puff pastry and leads to much flakier results. Let it thaw, then take the delicate individual sheets and start layering them on your cutting board. Using a brush, coat each layer with some melted butter before adding another layer, stacking them like paper. You can build these three layers deep for a thinner coating or as many as nine or 10 deep for a thicker crust, depending on how you like them.

How you assemble the pigs in blankets depends on how thick you want the flaky dough and the kinds of wieners you are using. If you want to use smaller cocktail franks, you can cut the phyllo down to strips that are as wide as the frank is long and roll them up. Or you can leave the phyllo whole and line up several full-sized wieners across it, then roll and slice to size.