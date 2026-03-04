A Denver Taco Spot Is Earning Michelin Buzz For This Meaty Sandwich

When you set out to find the best sandwich in your area, a taco spot may not be your first stop. But if you're in Denver, Colorado, perhaps it should be. The city's famed La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal offers a sandwich that's gotten the attention of the prestigious Michelin Guide: the pambazo de carnitas.

A typical pambazo is a sandwich dipped in salsa and filled with chorizo and potatoes. At La Diabla, you can turn any of the venue's trademark tacos into one of these delicious meals for $18. However, it is the joint's carnitas offering that has generated the most buzz. Consisting of French bread dipped in guajillo and filled with avocado, pico de gallo, and carnitas, it is considered one of Michelin's "Best Sandwiches in North America."

"This sandwich is excellent," a Michelin Guide inspector declared. "The exterior lightly crispy, with the distinct toasty flavor of the chile, and the carnitas inside are tender, juicy and flavorful, enhanced by savory brown bits. It's flavorful, displays good technique and uses quality ingredients." That's certainly a rave review.