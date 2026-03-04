Slice's Absolute Best Soda Flavor Manages To Perfect A Classic
Among the vintage sodas no one remembers anymore, Slice is one of the brands that's managed to make a comeback. Catering to both a nostalgic and newly health-conscious audience, the more nutritious version of the classic soda contains all-natural, prebiotic, and probiotic ingredients. This soda's triumphant return is fully exemplified in its absolute best flavor, root beer, which provides a refreshing take on an old-fashioned favorite.
Root beer was ranked number one in Tasting Table's assessment of every Slice soda flavor for providing a familiar and enjoyable beverage experience. The new and improved Slice variety manages to capture the full essence of the vintage soda in an updated and more wholesome format. The look, smell, taste, and mouthfeel all come together in every satisfying sip, and fans are taking notice.
One Reddit thread exclaims, "Slice [root beer] is delicious!!" Another user shares, "I can't really complain. I felt like they followed the blueprint for a root beer in the healthy soda category." Amid understandable objections about the higher price tag, this reimagined soda still seems to be garnering a great deal of interest and plenty of fondness for the flavor.
More praise for Slice soda's root beer
Most sodas that are considered "healthy" are not always as enjoyable as their sugar-laden counterparts. What Slice achieves with its root beer-flavored soda is more than a wholesome drink, but a trip down memory lane. Reviewers on Target's product page laud it as their favorite flavor, calling it the "best healthy soda [they've] had."
Another user says, "This is so good! Tastes just like regular root beer and works perfect in a root beer float!" Not every consumer is pleased, though, with one user on Reddit stating, "My wife got me the root beer. It wasn't too good, tbh. I appreciated the thought, though." Despite the price increase, grabbing at least a single can to try might just be worth the indulgence. You could find a new-to-you flavor that would make a great treat every once in a while.
Try Slice root beer as the base for your next root beer float, and be sure to chill the glass for an even better dessert. Use a scoop of frozen yogurt in lieu of regular vanilla ice cream to complement the probiotic content of your root beer. Though Slice's comeback is a twist on tradition, its root beer is clearly the best of the bunch, offering fans a new way to enjoy the storied soda.