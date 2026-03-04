Slice's Absolute Best Soda Flavor Manages To Perfect A Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the vintage sodas no one remembers anymore, Slice is one of the brands that's managed to make a comeback. Catering to both a nostalgic and newly health-conscious audience, the more nutritious version of the classic soda contains all-natural, prebiotic, and probiotic ingredients. This soda's triumphant return is fully exemplified in its absolute best flavor, root beer, which provides a refreshing take on an old-fashioned favorite.

Root beer was ranked number one in Tasting Table's assessment of every Slice soda flavor for providing a familiar and enjoyable beverage experience. The new and improved Slice variety manages to capture the full essence of the vintage soda in an updated and more wholesome format. The look, smell, taste, and mouthfeel all come together in every satisfying sip, and fans are taking notice.

One Reddit thread exclaims, "Slice [root beer] is delicious!!" Another user shares, "I can't really complain. I felt like they followed the blueprint for a root beer in the healthy soda category." Amid understandable objections about the higher price tag, this reimagined soda still seems to be garnering a great deal of interest and plenty of fondness for the flavor.