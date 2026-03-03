The Unexpected Vegetable You Need To Remove Stubborn Stains From Your Hands

One of the things we don't often think about when handling certain foods is how they can stain hands. If you've ever grabbed something like a cooked beet directly with your fingers, then you know all about it. The same goes for a lot of particularly pigmented spices like curry powder, chili, or every cook's arch staining nemesis: Turmeric. There are plenty of old wives' tales about the best ways to battle stubborn discoloration, and some are definitely more drastic than others. But there might be one unexpected tip that could help the next time you find yourself scrubbing to no avail: Rub your hands with a potato.

It might sound a little weird, but the surface of a raw potato contains properties that can apparently remove stains from things like berries, beets, and other plant materials. The big player here is oxalic acid, a natural compound that reacts with dark stains, including rust, and lifts them from a surface. Raw potatoes also have chlorogenic acid, which breaks down dirt and mud, and starch, which is very absorbent and slightly abrasive. All of these elements work together to not only clean surfaces or garments, but also your hands. We knew twice-baked potatoes and crispy French fries had special powers, but who knew that raw potatoes did too?