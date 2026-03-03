Swap The Meat In Chili For This Spicy Sausage
Few things are as satisfying as a hearty bowl of chili. And there aren't a lot of dishes that people will take as much pride in making, either. You don't often hear of something like a shepherd's pie cook-off. People take chili seriously, and a family recipe is a prized possession to some. There are secret spice blends, creative protein choices, elaborate preparations, and unexpected garnishes. If you're looking to upgrade your chili with a twist without getting competition-level complex, give chorizo a look.
Chorizo in chili is something we have recommended before, so Tasting Table talked to Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools and The Cookin' Fools, and asked him what he thought about swapping ground beef in a traditional chili recipe for bold and spicy chorizo. "Swapping out chorizo is going to give the chili a bolder, spicier flavor profile. But this can be dangerous," Thomas says. "Chili is usually fed to a crowd. The more people, the larger variety of taste palates. Inevitably, there will be at least one person that can't handle that much chorizo."
For a chili cook-off, if one of the goals is to blow people's socks off, spice could be a good thing. However, if it's a Fourth of July barbecue with family and friends, you might want to tone it down a bit. Your best bet if you want that chorizo flavor and some of the heat, but you don't want it to overpower everyone's palate, is to find a complementary flavor.
How to ease-o that chorizo
Luckily for us, Thomas has suggestions about what you can do to take some of the fire out of the chorizo if people find it too spicy, while still making a delicious chili. "The best complement to the chorizo is another kind of meat that isn't that zesty," he says. What are your best options? "Cut the chorizo with some ground beef or chunked up, smoked brisket, or use a beef roast of some kind carved into small nuggets."
Using traditional ground beef will ensure it has the taste and familiar texture that people expect from a chili. You get that umami sensation and bold, meaty quality that carries the rest of the flavors while helping keep the heat level manageable.
Brisket and roast beef can offer that same meaty quality with a slightly different flavor profile and a new texture. If it's smoked, that's just one element to help boost the dish. Smoke works really well in chili with the spices and tomato, so it's a great addition.
If you don't want to add another protein, you can still balance what chorizo brings to a chili. Adding roasted mushrooms or corn can contrast the sausage well, bringing umami or sweetness. You can also try cooling it down with crema or cheese for a chili con queso. Cooler dairy elements like that can be added at the end as a finisher, and diners can take as much or as little as they like to achieve the desired balance. Try it with some of these great chili recipes and see what you think.