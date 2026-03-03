Swap The Meat In Chili For This Spicy Sausage

Few things are as satisfying as a hearty bowl of chili. And there aren't a lot of dishes that people will take as much pride in making, either. You don't often hear of something like a shepherd's pie cook-off. People take chili seriously, and a family recipe is a prized possession to some. There are secret spice blends, creative protein choices, elaborate preparations, and unexpected garnishes. If you're looking to upgrade your chili with a twist without getting competition-level complex, give chorizo a look.

Chorizo in chili is something we have recommended before, so Tasting Table talked to Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools and The Cookin' Fools, and asked him what he thought about swapping ground beef in a traditional chili recipe for bold and spicy chorizo. "Swapping out chorizo is going to give the chili a bolder, spicier flavor profile. But this can be dangerous," Thomas says. "Chili is usually fed to a crowd. The more people, the larger variety of taste palates. Inevitably, there will be at least one person that can't handle that much chorizo."

For a chili cook-off, if one of the goals is to blow people's socks off, spice could be a good thing. However, if it's a Fourth of July barbecue with family and friends, you might want to tone it down a bit. Your best bet if you want that chorizo flavor and some of the heat, but you don't want it to overpower everyone's palate, is to find a complementary flavor.