The Spicy Meat That Gives Canned Chili The Kick It Needs
When foodies come home from a long day weary and hungry, few last-minute dinner options tick as many boxes as canned chili. It's warming, filling, and packs veggies and protein that many other convenience options like boxed mac and cheese can't deliver. Still, if you're looking for a quick, easy dinner that doesn't taste like it came out of a can, look no further than chorizo — the simplest, tastiest way to add more flavor to your old reliable canned chili.
Chorizo is a spicy pork (sometimes beef or a combination of pork and beef) sausage, flavored with smoked paprika and garlic. The rich fat-to-meat ratio in the sausage makes for a luxurious bite and smooth texture, which juxtaposes and complements the meat's savory spiciness. Chorizo's bright red hue can cheer up any lackluster canned chili, not to mention add bold flavor and a hearty protein element.
Plant-based foodies, don't despair. Any can of vegetarian chili can be easily elevated with a few slices of meatless chorizo, which is totally a thing. We love the soy-based Organic Soyrizo by El Burrito Food Products, which pairs well with a meat-free chili.
Pro tip: In our roundup of best store-bought canned chili brands, Wolf Brand Angus Beef Chili took first place for meaty chilis, and Amy's Organic Chili with Vegetables ranked as our favorite meatless canned chili brand. Look for these names in the grocery store as you stock your pantry, and you'll thank yourself later on future chili nights.
Chorizo-packed chili? Can do
Cooking with chorizo can be extra convenient because the Spanish variety is already pre-cooked like a stick of cured or smoked hard salami, ready to slice and pop directly into your canned chili as it warms (this is not to be confused with Mexican chorizo, which is a fresh, uncured version that needs to be cooked in order to be safe to eat). To put that bold, flavorful powerhouse ingredient to good use and take your canned chili to the next level, simply slice Spanish chorizo into bite-sized coins or a fine dice and mix them with the contents of your canned chili in a saucepan on the stovetop. Alternatively, if you're working with softer Mexican chorizo, it'll need to be pan-fried or otherwise cooked separately before stirring into your chili. Once warmed through, it's ready to serve.
Top with sliced green onions and a handful of shredded cheese for a pop of color and flavor. To complete the meal, pair your chorizo-loaded canned chili with a slab of buttered homemade cornbread and a warm veggie like Brussels sprouts or thick creamed corn. Canned chili is a utilitarian beauty built with convenience in mind, but if you're feeling ambitious, this spicy-savory chili would pair beautifully with elote grilled Mexican street corn — which can be made under the broiler in your oven while your chorizo chili warms on the stove.