The Spicy Meat That Gives Canned Chili The Kick It Needs

When foodies come home from a long day weary and hungry, few last-minute dinner options tick as many boxes as canned chili. It's warming, filling, and packs veggies and protein that many other convenience options like boxed mac and cheese can't deliver. Still, if you're looking for a quick, easy dinner that doesn't taste like it came out of a can, look no further than chorizo — the simplest, tastiest way to add more flavor to your old reliable canned chili.

Chorizo is a spicy pork (sometimes beef or a combination of pork and beef) sausage, flavored with smoked paprika and garlic. The rich fat-to-meat ratio in the sausage makes for a luxurious bite and smooth texture, which juxtaposes and complements the meat's savory spiciness. Chorizo's bright red hue can cheer up any lackluster canned chili, not to mention add bold flavor and a hearty protein element.

Plant-based foodies, don't despair. Any can of vegetarian chili can be easily elevated with a few slices of meatless chorizo, which is totally a thing. We love the soy-based Organic Soyrizo by El Burrito Food Products, which pairs well with a meat-free chili.

Pro tip: In our roundup of best store-bought canned chili brands, Wolf Brand Angus Beef Chili took first place for meaty chilis, and Amy's Organic Chili with Vegetables ranked as our favorite meatless canned chili brand. Look for these names in the grocery store as you stock your pantry, and you'll thank yourself later on future chili nights.