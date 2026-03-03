Neither Glencairn Nor Tumbler: The Glass That Brings Out The Best In American Whiskey
Did you know there's one particular glass that brings out the best in American whiskey? And it isn't a tumbler nor a Glencairn according to sommelier and mixologist Cody Nicoll, known as "Ottawa's top bartender." Nicoll is also a co-owner of Bar Ocelli and managing partner of Ember Live Fire Kitchen, so he knows what he's talking about when it comes to the best ways to enjoy our spirits.
He states, "It's important to note that many American whiskeys are often available at significantly higher proof than other whiskey-producing countries." When a spirit is higher proof, it means you end up with more ethanol in your glass. As the ethanol evaporates into the air, and alcohol does this with ease, the vapors can hit your nose quickly and overwhelm your senses when you take a sip.
Thus, the shape of the glass holding your American whiskey matters. Nicoll explains, "The wide mouth of the Bourbon Trail glass is especially relevant to this because it allows more circulation of air in the glass, allowing the vapors of high-proof whiskeys to dissipate for the consumer to be able to experience more depth of aromas of what's in their glass."
The Bourbon Trail glass with its perfectly wide mouth is a Goldilocks vessel for high proof American whiskeys
That being said, Nicoll tells us that there's nothing wrong with enjoying whiskey neat from a Glencairn. In fact, he states, "I personally prefer a Glencairn to sip my whiskeys; however, I do recommend lightly blowing into the glass before diving into the aroma." As the Glencairn's mouth is not as wide as the Bourbon Trail glass, blowing the spirit gently will help disperse some of the ethanol vapors before it reaches your nose.
Now, let's dive into why the Bourbon Trail glass may offer an advantage over traditional whiskey tumblers. While you want some ethanol vapors in higher-proof American whiskey to dissipate, you actually don't want all of the aromatic compounds escaping into the air. Think of the wide mouth of the Bourbon Trail glass as something that strikes a Goldilocks balance. It is wider than a Glencairn, but narrower than a tumbler. It allows for the right amount of ethanol vapors to escape while still preserving nuanced aromas from the whiskey for you to enjoy.
In the end, enjoying whiskey is a matter of preference. Like Nicoll, you can keep enjoying American whiskey in a Glencairn. Or you can stick with a tumbler. But if you're curious and love nosing your spirits, the next time you're ordering American whiskey from a bartender, like a trendy American single malt, ask for it in a Bourbon Trail glass.