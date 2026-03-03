Neither Glencairn Nor Tumbler: The Glass That Brings Out The Best In American Whiskey

Did you know there's one particular glass that brings out the best in American whiskey? And it isn't a tumbler nor a Glencairn according to sommelier and mixologist Cody Nicoll, known as "Ottawa's top bartender." Nicoll is also a co-owner of Bar Ocelli and managing partner of Ember Live Fire Kitchen, so he knows what he's talking about when it comes to the best ways to enjoy our spirits.

He states, "It's important to note that many American whiskeys are often available at significantly higher proof than other whiskey-producing countries." When a spirit is higher proof, it means you end up with more ethanol in your glass. As the ethanol evaporates into the air, and alcohol does this with ease, the vapors can hit your nose quickly and overwhelm your senses when you take a sip.

Thus, the shape of the glass holding your American whiskey matters. Nicoll explains, "The wide mouth of the Bourbon Trail glass is especially relevant to this because it allows more circulation of air in the glass, allowing the vapors of high-proof whiskeys to dissipate for the consumer to be able to experience more depth of aromas of what's in their glass."