This Pennsylvania Buffet Was Once Beloved. Local Diners Say It Turned Into A Pricey Tourist Trap

Like most stories, the one featuring this Pennsylvania buffet has two sides to it. For the owners, it's about living the American dream. For their patrons, it's slowly turning into a bit of a nightmare. The Shady Maple Smorgasbord grew from a small stall under a tree in the 1960s to America's largest buffet, set alongside a shopping experience spread across 44,000 square feet. Unfortunately, having scaled to such gargantuan proportions seems to have come at a cost, with many customers online complaining that in its current form, it is nothing more than a pricey tourist trap.

The Shady Maple's origin story can be traced back to 1962, when Henry Z. Martin and his wife set up a stall to sell fresh produce outside their house (under a Maple tree, hence the name). This would be passed on to their daughter's family — the Weavers. Within a decade, the Weavers had set up their first full-fledged grocery store. Within two decades, they had a cafeteria in the store. In 1985, they decided to launch a new business, an all-you-can-eat buffet serving Pennsylvania Dutch food. The 300-seater was an instant hit, and less than five years after they launched, they had expanded to a 500-seater. At the turn of the century, they had moved into a building spread over 11,000 square feet with 1200 seats. This made Shady Maple Smorgasbord one of the largest buffets in the US.

The problem is that largest and best don't always go together, and for a brand that was once beloved, a lot of the recent reviews are unflattering to say the least.