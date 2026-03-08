Brits Once Loved This Dessert So Much They Bought 25 Miles Worth Of It Monthly

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The United Kingdom is known for its wide variety of delicious desserts, known in the British Isles by the encompassing term of puddings, or more familiarily, puds. Britons are prodigiously fond of sweet treats in general — there's no invite for a cup of tea that doesn't involve at least one kind of biscuit (aka cookie). But in the 1970s, a frozen sensation took supermarkets by storm and became a staple of the British dinner table: Birds Eye Arctic Roll.

This family favorite is as simple as it's iconic — sponge cake rolled over vanilla ice cream, with a layer of raspberry jam between the two. Think Swiss roll, but from the frozen aisle. The dessert became so popular that more than 25 miles of Arctic Roll were sold per month during the 1980s. However, it also had its detractors, including English food writer Nigel Slater, who described its taste as being like cold cardboard.

By the mid-1990s, Arctic Roll fell out of fashion, and Birds Eye discontinued production, much to the dismay of its ardent aficionados. But then, in 2008, when the economy took a downturn and people were looking to save every penny, Birds Eye had the genius idea to re-launch the Arctic Roll, and even added a chocolate version.

After its re-release in December 2008, sales in the following few months were estimated at around three million boxes, equivalent to £3.5 million pounds or about $5.1 million dollars. By April 2009, an estimated 250 miles of Arctic Roll had made it to British dinner tables. A cheap nostalgic treat that once brought happiness and comfort to many families proved to be the marketing success of the year.