What Is A Red Eye Coffee? How Is It Different From A Black Eye And Dead Eye Coffee?

Some mornings, even that much-anticipated cup of coffee isn't enough to perk you all the way up. That's when you might want a little extra oomph at your local coffee shop. But different java drinks can get so complicated with varying names and combinations. This begs the question: What does it all mean, and what should you actually order? When you want to enjoy the coffee but amp up the caffeine, a red eye delivers. A red eye is a standard coffee, usually eight ounces, plus a shot of espresso poured right in. Why add espresso to coffee? Yes, espresso is technically coffee, but espresso is also different from standard coffee in that its beans are specially roasted, and it's brewed in a more concentrated manner. This makes it richer, more intensely flavorful, and creamier.

Espresso technically has more caffeine than regular coffee per ounce: 63 milligrams versus 12 to 16. However, you're usually drinking one or two ounces of espresso depending on whether you get a shot or double shot, equaling 63 to 126 milligrams, while your coffee might be 8 or 12 ounces, totaling 96 to 144 milligrams. Instead of having multiple cups of coffee, which cost more time, money, or both (and end up being more caffeine than you needed), one espresso shot in your 8-ounce coffee comes to about 160 milligrams total. That's the beauty of the red eye. The combination also adds espresso's roasty, chocolatey richness to your coffee, so there's a flavor benefit, too.