What Is A Red Eye Coffee? How Is It Different From A Black Eye And Dead Eye Coffee?
Some mornings, even that much-anticipated cup of coffee isn't enough to perk you all the way up. That's when you might want a little extra oomph at your local coffee shop. But different java drinks can get so complicated with varying names and combinations. This begs the question: What does it all mean, and what should you actually order? When you want to enjoy the coffee but amp up the caffeine, a red eye delivers. A red eye is a standard coffee, usually eight ounces, plus a shot of espresso poured right in. Why add espresso to coffee? Yes, espresso is technically coffee, but espresso is also different from standard coffee in that its beans are specially roasted, and it's brewed in a more concentrated manner. This makes it richer, more intensely flavorful, and creamier.
Espresso technically has more caffeine than regular coffee per ounce: 63 milligrams versus 12 to 16. However, you're usually drinking one or two ounces of espresso depending on whether you get a shot or double shot, equaling 63 to 126 milligrams, while your coffee might be 8 or 12 ounces, totaling 96 to 144 milligrams. Instead of having multiple cups of coffee, which cost more time, money, or both (and end up being more caffeine than you needed), one espresso shot in your 8-ounce coffee comes to about 160 milligrams total. That's the beauty of the red eye. The combination also adds espresso's roasty, chocolatey richness to your coffee, so there's a flavor benefit, too.
Red eye versus black eye and dead eye
If you're in a café that lists a red eye on its menu, you may also notice a "black eye" and a "dead eye." A black eye is essentially a red eye with double the espresso. Instead of one shot, your barista pours in two. To keep track, if your 8-ounce coffee has 96 milligrams of coffee and you're adding two shots of espresso, you're at 222 milligrams. If you think that sounds strong, you haven't met the dead eye, which triples down on the espresso shots. At a total of 285 milligrams of caffeine, a dead-eye is nearly three times stronger than regular coffee.
Most caffeine is considered safe to consume in a day is 400 milligrams. So, while a dead eye may feel extreme, if you need that kind of pick-me-up, it's okay to have one — though two could make you feel less than stellar. There are other options for a good but safe caffeine kick that also boasts the rich deliciousness of espresso, too. You could try an Americano, which is usually two shots of espresso diluted by hot water — you get the 126 milligrams of caffeine and the bold espresso flavor in a drink you can savor rather than down as a shot. Or, if you're in a hurry, try a ristretto, a shot of espresso that's even stronger because it's made with less water and finer coffee grounds.