How Strong Is Dead-Eye Coffee Compared To A Regular Brew?

Towering above the single-shot red-eye and the double-shot black-eye coffees, a dead-eye coffee is the strongest of the eye-themed coffees you can get with a whopping three shots of espresso added on top of a regular brew. Since espresso already contains more caffeine than normal coffee to begin with, you might be wondering how much stronger a dead-eye coffee actually is compared to your average cup. The answer may or may not come as a surprise: More than adequately living up to its name, a dead-eye contains an average of three times as much caffeine as regular coffee.

Of course, the math isn't precise due to various factors that affect caffeine content in espresso, so this is a rough estimate. If operating on the averages offered by the USDA, a single fluid ounce of brewed coffee has 12 milligrams of caffeine, whereas an ounce of espresso — the exact measurement for a standard shot — has 63.6 milligrams. Assuming that the standard cup of coffee is around six to eight ounces, that would mean a regular brew has around 72 to 96 milligrams of caffeine. Now, adding that to the total of 190.8 milligrams in three shots of espresso comes to 262.8 to 286.8 milligrams in a single dead-eye coffee. Depending on how much regular coffee you're adding the shots to, that's about three times — or even more — the caffeine of the original cup.