The Absolute Best Pie In Alaska, According To Reviews
Warm, crisp, toothsome crust; fillings that range from rich and creamy to jammy and fruity; and flavors and ingredients that can be savory and hearty, tart, sweet, or downright decadent. There's just nothing like good pie and whether you're hosting a Thanksgiving get-together, an Independence Day barbecue, or just a special dinner at home, everyone deserves a superb slice. That's why we rounded up the best pies in every state across America — and the winner in Alaska deserves a special spotlight.
Judging by the Reddit threads, if anyone asks for pie shop recommendations in the greater Anchorage area, they're likely to be pointed in the direction of A Pie Stop. In a unique and charming twist, this shop is owned by a grandfather-granddaughter pair, Steve Satterlee and Alisa Louangaphay. Louangaphay started helping Satterlee bake at their family-owned inn when she was just four years old, and her love of baking only grew over the years.
In 2017, Satterlee bought A Pie Stop from its Amish and Mennonite baker-owners, Dawn Kauffman and Fanny Miller, so Louangaphay could follow her pie-making dreams. Kauffman and Miller even taught the then 18-year-old Louangaphay some of their most popular recipes, like one for Amish whoopie pies, that remain on the menu today. A Pie Stop has thrived as an Anchorage favorite ever since. On Yelp, one user called it a "simply amazing place with delectable pies," while another exclaimed: "Always good. Always friendly. And always fresh."
What's on A Pie Stop's menu, and what customers say
A Pie Stop serves up all kinds of different pies, savory and sweet. Each day of the week features different savory specials like chicken potpie, shepherd's pie, and frozen "take & bake" options perfect for convenient, comforting dinners. The shop also offers savory Cornish pastries, handheld pies that originated in Cornwall, England. On the sweeter side, A Pie Stop's most popular, regularly available offerings (though the shop recommends calling ahead to check) include apple, blueberry, cherry, triple berry, strawberry rhubarb, coconut custard, chocolate cream, banana cream, peanut butter cream, pumpkin, pecan, and key lime.
Of course, that's not all. Some special pie flavors include shoofly, lemon meringue, marionberry, egg custard, and more. Plus, A Pie Stop offers fruit hand pies in lieu of individual slices and a selection of treats like cheesecake, billionaire bars, cookies, and brownies. "I'd like to reiterate that A Pie Stop, hands down, has the best pie crust ever!" says another Yelp user, who raves about the Dutch apple, strawberry rhubarb, and pecan pies specifically.
"Well, this place is freaking incredible!" notes another user, with many others on Yelp deeming A Pie Stop "the best ever." Over on TripAdvisor, one reviewer adds that A Pie Stop is a "little piece of heaven in Anchorage!" Many of the other reviews praise the shop's pie variety, friendly staff, and overall freshness. Especially in a colder climate like Alaska, we can't think of anything better than a reliably delicious, comforting pie go-to.