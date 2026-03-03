The Absolute Best Pie In Alaska, According To Reviews

Warm, crisp, toothsome crust; fillings that range from rich and creamy to jammy and fruity; and flavors and ingredients that can be savory and hearty, tart, sweet, or downright decadent. There's just nothing like good pie and whether you're hosting a Thanksgiving get-together, an Independence Day barbecue, or just a special dinner at home, everyone deserves a superb slice. That's why we rounded up the best pies in every state across America — and the winner in Alaska deserves a special spotlight.

Judging by the Reddit threads, if anyone asks for pie shop recommendations in the greater Anchorage area, they're likely to be pointed in the direction of A Pie Stop. In a unique and charming twist, this shop is owned by a grandfather-granddaughter pair, Steve Satterlee and Alisa Louangaphay. Louangaphay started helping Satterlee bake at their family-owned inn when she was just four years old, and her love of baking only grew over the years.

In 2017, Satterlee bought A Pie Stop from its Amish and Mennonite baker-owners, Dawn Kauffman and Fanny Miller, so Louangaphay could follow her pie-making dreams. Kauffman and Miller even taught the then 18-year-old Louangaphay some of their most popular recipes, like one for Amish whoopie pies, that remain on the menu today. A Pie Stop has thrived as an Anchorage favorite ever since. On Yelp, one user called it a "simply amazing place with delectable pies," while another exclaimed: "Always good. Always friendly. And always fresh."