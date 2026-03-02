Martha Stewart's Family-Favorite Mac And Cheese Has One Unexpected Addition

Ready to make some delicious and decadent mac and cheese? Before you start, let us convince you to make the dish the Martha Stewart way. After all, if there's anyone who knows how to turn a humble comfort American staple dish into something effortlessly elegant and foolproof, it's Stewart. And not only that, it's one of her mother's favorite dishes and ways to enjoy mac and cheese.

To make your next batch of mac and cheese as Stewart does, as she shared on Instagram, you need to add a common pantry staple: tomato paste. And you can do this with your favorite mac and cheese recipe, as long as it includes the step of making a cheese sauce. All you do is mix tomato paste into the cheese sauce until it's fully incorporated. For a cheese sauce made with about 3 cups of milk and lots of grated white cheddar cheese, Stewart adds 4 tablespoons of tomato paste. This is enough for a pound of uncooked pasta.

The result is a light, salmon-colored cheesy sauce. The mac and cheese is rich, thanks to the cheese, milk, and butter that Stewart adds. However, it's also balanced thanks to the acidity and tang from the tomato sauce, which acts to slice through all that richness.