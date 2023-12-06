Martha Stewart Adorns Mac And Cheese With A Crunchy Parmesan Topping

Martha Stewart gives her mac and cheese a tangy bite by adding a little nutmeg, but to really help her version of this dish make a statement and arrive to your plate in style, Stewart revealed in a cooking demonstration on YouTube she serves it in mini ramekins and adorns each individual serving with a little bit of frico. Frico is simply another, albeit fancier, name for a parmesan crisp. This little addition not only ups the presentation, but its rich, savory crunch is a lovely juxtaposition to the velvety smooth cheese sauce of the mac and cheese.

Beyond how delicious they are and how well they pair with mac and cheese, what you will love about making your own parmesan crips is the fact that they are a one-ingredient recipe. You just need grated parmesan, spread into flat, miniature shapes — generally a circle, but use your imagination — on a baking sheet, and popped into the oven to cook until they are melted and crisp. You can even form your frico into little bowls that can hold your mac and cheese if you want to really get creative.