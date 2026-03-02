South Carolina's Best Italian Buffet Had Us At Pimento Cheese Pizza

More and more these days, buffets are falling by the wayside. A staple of yesteryear, they're just not as popular anymore. But there are still a few incredible buffets out there that go the extra mile to ensure you have a memorable dining experience. Dempsey's Pizza in South Carolina is one of those places. Its all-day pizza buffet is the stuff of legends and well worth visiting if you're in the area, thanks to creative menu additions like a pimento cheese pizza.

Tony's Pimento Cheese pizza, named for owner Tony Dempsey, is made with homemade pimento cheese spread, mozzarella cheese, and, if you want it spicy, jalapeños. There are more than a few reviews calling it out as a favorite, with one Yelper simply describing it as "wonderful." Pimento cheese is typically made with shredded cheddar cheese, pimento peppers, and mayonnaise, though some recipes use cream cheese, too. It's unclear how Dempsey's makes its version, but one TripAdvisor review says, "A strange combination but really worked together. A must try."

In addition to a regular menu, Dempsey's has an all-day pizza buffet from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For just $11.99, you can help yourself to an endless array of pizza including those specialty pies you won't find anywhere else. The restaurant also offers pasta, including spaghetti that comes with either meat sauce or cheese, mushroom, and onion sauce. Lasagna is on the menu, as well as a salad bar. Soup, breadsticks, and drinks are also available.