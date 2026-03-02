South Carolina's Best Italian Buffet Had Us At Pimento Cheese Pizza
More and more these days, buffets are falling by the wayside. A staple of yesteryear, they're just not as popular anymore. But there are still a few incredible buffets out there that go the extra mile to ensure you have a memorable dining experience. Dempsey's Pizza in South Carolina is one of those places. Its all-day pizza buffet is the stuff of legends and well worth visiting if you're in the area, thanks to creative menu additions like a pimento cheese pizza.
Tony's Pimento Cheese pizza, named for owner Tony Dempsey, is made with homemade pimento cheese spread, mozzarella cheese, and, if you want it spicy, jalapeños. There are more than a few reviews calling it out as a favorite, with one Yelper simply describing it as "wonderful." Pimento cheese is typically made with shredded cheddar cheese, pimento peppers, and mayonnaise, though some recipes use cream cheese, too. It's unclear how Dempsey's makes its version, but one TripAdvisor review says, "A strange combination but really worked together. A must try."
In addition to a regular menu, Dempsey's has an all-day pizza buffet from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For just $11.99, you can help yourself to an endless array of pizza including those specialty pies you won't find anywhere else. The restaurant also offers pasta, including spaghetti that comes with either meat sauce or cheese, mushroom, and onion sauce. Lasagna is on the menu, as well as a salad bar. Soup, breadsticks, and drinks are also available.
Getting tempted by Dempsey's
When Tasting Table assembled a list of the best Italian buffets in the US, Dempsey's made the grade. It also ranks as one of the best pizza buffets. Located in the little town of Clinton, South Carolina, which has a population less than 8,000, you might never know that this place existed if not for its reputation online. With a 4.3 rating on Yelp and a 4.7 on Google across more than 2,800 reviews, the people have spoken. There are a lot of fans.
While the regular toppings no doubt attract many pizza fans, the specialty pizzas offer unique combinations. Dempsey's BLT pizza has been described as "one of the best pizzas you'll find." The restaurant also offers many others including a Loaded Potato pizza, Chicken Florentine pizza, and a Taco Pizza, which is another fan favorite based on reviews.
The buffet at Dempsey's also includes dessert pizzas. Dempsey's has nine different dessert pizzas, including peanut butter and jelly, which made one reviewer post, "Holy moly, was it amazing." Additional sweet flavors include Bavarian cream with pecan pieces and cinnamon, cherry pizza, and cinnamon stromboli. One reviewer on Google described the stromboli as the star of the dessert menu and added a one word review: "Duuuuuuuuuude." Take that as a good thing.