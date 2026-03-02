Aldi's Biggest Competitor Has A Bakery That Shoppers Can't Stop Talking About

The differences between Lidl and Aldi are much discussed, but for many bargain shoppers, one attraction makes all the difference. Lidl shoppers have taken to social media to rave about the store's bakery selection, and several of the items sold are keeping customers coming back for more. "The pretzels are next level," wrote a delighted shopper on Reddit. "Seriously though Lidl's bakery has no business being as good as it is," agreed another. One customer described Lidl's brownies as life-changing, and another shopper called Lidl's pain au chocolat the best found outside of Paris.

Though a few Aldi locations experimented with bakery offerings back in 2018, most of these operations were shut down. Aldi's baked goods section remains socked with pre-packaged items sold under the brand's label Bake Shop. Though Lidl's bakery items aren't fully prepared from scratch in the store, they are baked in store ovens before being placed onto displays and sold. The result is a freshly baked taste that can rival other products that are simply set out in boxes and displayed. At Lidl, popular baked goods include blondies, cookies, pretzels, pain aux raisins, croissants, and hazelnut chocolate-filled doughnuts.