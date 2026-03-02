Aldi's Biggest Competitor Has A Bakery That Shoppers Can't Stop Talking About
The differences between Lidl and Aldi are much discussed, but for many bargain shoppers, one attraction makes all the difference. Lidl shoppers have taken to social media to rave about the store's bakery selection, and several of the items sold are keeping customers coming back for more. "The pretzels are next level," wrote a delighted shopper on Reddit. "Seriously though Lidl's bakery has no business being as good as it is," agreed another. One customer described Lidl's brownies as life-changing, and another shopper called Lidl's pain au chocolat the best found outside of Paris.
Though a few Aldi locations experimented with bakery offerings back in 2018, most of these operations were shut down. Aldi's baked goods section remains socked with pre-packaged items sold under the brand's label Bake Shop. Though Lidl's bakery items aren't fully prepared from scratch in the store, they are baked in store ovens before being placed onto displays and sold. The result is a freshly baked taste that can rival other products that are simply set out in boxes and displayed. At Lidl, popular baked goods include blondies, cookies, pretzels, pain aux raisins, croissants, and hazelnut chocolate-filled doughnuts.
Tasty baked goods at an affordable price
Not only is the taste of Lidl's bakery items delighting shoppers, but the affordability equally makes these treats appealing. In Lidl's United Kingdom stores, 122 croissants are sold each minute. In addition to affordable price tags on croissants and other favorites, savvy Lidl shoppers often cash in on daily discounts for bakery items, like 30% off after 7 p.m. Lidl Plus members are also rewarded with free bakery items on their birthday, and advertised specials encourage shoppers to pick up baked goods during weekly grocery store runs.
Lidl's bakery is strategically located at the entrance of each store, further tempting customers with mouth-watering aromas and buttery baked goods as soon as they step inside. To keep customers' attention on the bakery displays, a regular lineup of croissants, pretzels, and brownies are reliably sold, while limited special items are rotated in and out of product displays. Treats like Dubai-style donuts, chocolate banana loaf cakes, and sugar cronuts keep customers' conversations swirling about what delicious items are currently sold in stores.