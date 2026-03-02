The Genius Way To Enjoy Cheeseburgers Without The Mess

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether homemade, from a sit-down chain restaurant, or picked up quickly at your favorite fast food spot, the delight of a cheeseburger is incomparable. Truly, there's something to be said for the messy, melty indulgence of it all. For those who prefer to keep their hands clean while still enjoying the rich combination of beef and cheese, you're in luck. A simple cheeseburger dip recipe is a tidier bite that still has all your favorite flavors and more.

If you've never considered the unique possibilities of reorganizing your choice of cheeseburger recipe into a more streamlined format, this recipe is key. Much like transforming a classic burger recipe into a salad-style bowl, the idea behind this dip is to take all the familiar flavors of a cheeseburger and change up the format from a sandwich into a hot dish or casserole-style dip. The minimal list of ingredients includes ground beef, onions, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, dill pickles, and Thousand Island dressing, and comes together when baked in the oven.

Start by cooking the meat and onions — seasoning with salt and pepper to taste — and combining the cooked meat with shredded cheddar and cream cheese before loading this mixture into a prepared oven-safe baking dish. Once the cheese has properly melted, top it off with slices of dill pickles and a generous drizzle of Thousand Island dressing. Serve this with chips or try it with grilled or toasted burger buns for even more cheeseburger-inspired comfort.