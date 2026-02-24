The 2 US States Getting Aldi Locations For The First Time In 2026
If you live in The Pine Tree State or the Centennial State, get ready to fall in love with everyone's other favorite German-owned bargain grocery store — Aldi. Both Maine and Colorado already have Aldi's quirky sort-of-sister bargain grocer, Trader Joe's. Soon, both states will get to enjoy even more high-quality, unbelievably affordable private labels thanks to Aldi's unprecedented nationwide expansion. In fact, the budget-priced store is the fastest-growing grocer in the country, and as it celebrates its 50th anniversary in the U.S. in 2026, it plans to open 180 new stores in 31 states. While many of those are conversions following the Southeastern Grocers acquisition in 2024, Aldi has its sights on tapping new markets, with Maine becoming its 40th state and Colorado close behind.
Last year, the store debuted in Las Vegas, opening four stores and promptly making plans to double that number in the next four years. It also announced its first location in central Manhattan at The Ellery near Times Square, due to open this year. These additions, along with Aldi's projected store and distribution center additions over the next few years, represent $9 billion invested through 2028 towards Aldi's ongoing U.S. expansion.
Many customers turn to the store in the face of soaring grocery prices along with the rising cost of living, but millions have also become big fans. Customers share deals and product recommendations in online forums dedicated to the store, while grand openings and special product offerings can have diehards lining out the door for their chance to snag a new Aldi deal.
Everything Colorado and Maine residents need to know about Aldi
Maine's Aldi debut will unsurprisingly be in Portland. Meanwhile, the store's plans for Colorado are more widespread. Aldi announced a five-year plan to open more than 50 stores in and around Denver and Colorado Springs. The plan will require a new distribution center to satisfy demand, currently slated for 2029 in Aurora, Colorado.
Residents of Portland, Denver, and Colorado Springs, listen up: While Aldi is beloved for its unbeatable prices and surprisingly high-quality private-label products, there are a few unwritten rules to know before visiting Aldi. The one that probably trips people up the most is their shopping cart system. Aldi charges 25 cents for its shopping carts, but it's just a coin-based borrowing system to encourage customers to return their carts after use — return the cart, and you'll get your quarter back. While we're talking carts, know that they are crucial to the speedy checkout lanes Aldi is known for. Aldi cashiers are lightning-fast because they don't bag your groceries. Instead, they load up carts with loose groceries and leave the packing to you. Which leads us to one more tip: Bring your own grocery bags, or pick up empty stocking boxes around the store and use them to haul your groceries. Don't worry, you won't get any side-eyes; it's an Aldi quirk that both customers and employees embrace.
Why all the Aldi-specific etiquette? One word: savings. Aldi's entire shopping experience is designed around cutting costs in order to offer customers unparalleled savings on genuinely good-quality products. Once you get the hang of it, it'll become a favorite errand and home to items from the Aldi Finds aisle that you'll never again be able to live without.