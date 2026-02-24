The 2 US States Getting Aldi Locations For The First Time In 2026

If you live in The Pine Tree State or the Centennial State, get ready to fall in love with everyone's other favorite German-owned bargain grocery store — Aldi. Both Maine and Colorado already have Aldi's quirky sort-of-sister bargain grocer, Trader Joe's. Soon, both states will get to enjoy even more high-quality, unbelievably affordable private labels thanks to Aldi's unprecedented nationwide expansion. In fact, the budget-priced store is the fastest-growing grocer in the country, and as it celebrates its 50th anniversary in the U.S. in 2026, it plans to open 180 new stores in 31 states. While many of those are conversions following the Southeastern Grocers acquisition in 2024, Aldi has its sights on tapping new markets, with Maine becoming its 40th state and Colorado close behind.

Last year, the store debuted in Las Vegas, opening four stores and promptly making plans to double that number in the next four years. It also announced its first location in central Manhattan at The Ellery near Times Square, due to open this year. These additions, along with Aldi's projected store and distribution center additions over the next few years, represent $9 billion invested through 2028 towards Aldi's ongoing U.S. expansion.

Many customers turn to the store in the face of soaring grocery prices along with the rising cost of living, but millions have also become big fans. Customers share deals and product recommendations in online forums dedicated to the store, while grand openings and special product offerings can have diehards lining out the door for their chance to snag a new Aldi deal.