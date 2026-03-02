This Vibrant Long Beach Restaurant Serves Some Of The City's Best Seafood

When dining out at this Long Beach restaurant — or any of the best seafood restaurants in LA, for that matter — it's always a good idea to ask your waiter for recommendations. Keep an open mind about the different styles of seafood you wish to sample and come with an appetite. Though seafood is often lighter fare, it can still fill you up quickly. If you're indulging in a meal at Selva in particular, you'll definitely want to save room for something sweet to cap off your meal.

Selva's dessert offerings include bread pudding, seasonal panna cotta, fruit with meringue, and a Colombian wafer dessert called oblea. Of the desserts, one Yelp reviewer stated, "Here, the coconut panna cotta was the star. This dessert is so tasty, I've dreamt about going back just to order it." If you drink, consider also some of the unique cocktails on Selva's menu and how these could pair with your favorite seafood dishes.

Among a variety of margaritas, Selva offers kiwi, jamaica, traditional, and spicy flavors. There are also three different mocktails to choose from, with flavors of coconut, passion fruit, and cucumber, respectively. Cucumber-based beverages and sparkling wines are ideal with scallops, both of which are featured prominently on Selva's menu. The next time you're looking for an indulgent seafood dinner in Long Beach, stop by Selva.