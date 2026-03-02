This Vibrant Long Beach Restaurant Serves Some Of The City's Best Seafood
Sunny Southern California is home to coastal cuisine as far as the eye can see, and seeking out the best beachside restaurants is a great idea when you're in the mood for fresh seafood. Selva is one of the best restaurants in Long Beach that's well known for its selection of succulent seafood, shareable plates, and mouthwatering Colombian flavors inspired by chef, partner, and creative director, Carlos Jurado. Some of the seafood dishes include Peruvian scallop crudo, grilled Spanish octopus, sea scallops, ceviche, and seasonal whole fish. Fans rave about the menu, ambience, and service.
One Yelp review mentioned, "Can I give more than 5 stars? I have nothing but love for this beautiful restaurant! ... We started with the scallops and arepa, the special fried rice (lobster), and the whole fish (branzino) ... All I'm ever looking for in a restaurant experience is competent service and soulful food. That's Selva." Another shared, "We decided this evening to focus on the seafood offerings since one of our party did not eat meat, and we were quite happy with the inspired flavors of our meal. We were particularly happy with the scallops and arepas, so much so that we ordered another helping."
Making the most of your seafood meal at Selva in Long Beach
When dining out at this Long Beach restaurant — or any of the best seafood restaurants in LA, for that matter — it's always a good idea to ask your waiter for recommendations. Keep an open mind about the different styles of seafood you wish to sample and come with an appetite. Though seafood is often lighter fare, it can still fill you up quickly. If you're indulging in a meal at Selva in particular, you'll definitely want to save room for something sweet to cap off your meal.
Selva's dessert offerings include bread pudding, seasonal panna cotta, fruit with meringue, and a Colombian wafer dessert called oblea. Of the desserts, one Yelp reviewer stated, "Here, the coconut panna cotta was the star. This dessert is so tasty, I've dreamt about going back just to order it." If you drink, consider also some of the unique cocktails on Selva's menu and how these could pair with your favorite seafood dishes.
Among a variety of margaritas, Selva offers kiwi, jamaica, traditional, and spicy flavors. There are also three different mocktails to choose from, with flavors of coconut, passion fruit, and cucumber, respectively. Cucumber-based beverages and sparkling wines are ideal with scallops, both of which are featured prominently on Selva's menu. The next time you're looking for an indulgent seafood dinner in Long Beach, stop by Selva.