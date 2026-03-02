'Good Thing The Bottle Was 50% Off' — The Celebrity-Owned Whiskey Customers Couldn't Stomach

Celebrity endorsements may guarantee good publicity, but as consumers have witnessed time and time again from lackluster products like the Kelce brothers' overrated "Garage Beer," an A-list sign-off does not necessarily assure superiority. This phenomenon seems especially relevant to the spirits category, which is dominated by celeb brands (some of which are, happily, pretty good). In other cases, however, such as Drake's disappointing Virginia Black American whiskey, entering a quality spirits arc clearly isn't part of the story for the multi-Grammy-award-winner.

Virginia Black whiskey hit the market in 2016, as a collaboration with spirits-category entrepreneur Brent Hocking (who also launched DeLeón Tequila in 2009, before selling the brand to fellow rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013). As Hocking explained about the bourbon whiskey's title, considering it's actually produced in Indiana, not Virginia, and Drake is Canadian, "The name is just to evoke kind of a sense of glamour," (via Forbes). "It's just a sexy name." It could also be argued that "Virginia Black" evokes images of a wood-tipped gas station cigarillo, but we digress.

Fast-forward to now and the homepage of the official Virginia Black website promises the sexy-if-ambiguous header: "Decadence. Refined." It shares more details about its celebrity creators than about the spirit's actual production, profile, or mash bill. We do get the info that the whiskey is a blend of "two, three and four-year old bourbons," but what does it taste like? According to many disappointed customers, not good enough to justify either the high price or the celebrity endorsement.