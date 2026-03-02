If You Grew Up With Boomers, You Remember This Special Kitchen Drawer

Each generation carries certain quirks that are totally normal during the era of their youth, but once a newer, younger generation takes over the reins of culture, those quirks quickly become labeled as odd. If your parents or grandparents are from the Baby Boomer generation, you might find yourself perplexed by that one drawer in the kitchen that's always filled to the brim with takeout freebies.

Sauce packets from countless trips to fast food joints, seemingly thousands of forks and millions of napkins; that's the drawer we're talking about. The one that only ever gets opened when things are put into it, and that's never opened with the intention of actually taking things out. Boomers have some old-school cooking habits that baffle younger generations, to be sure, but even those don't include using expired takeout sauces from the '90s. Younger generations, such as Gen X and Millennials, largely see that unfortunate sauce drawer as a waste of space. Boomers, however, see it as a collection of useful items they technically paid for and might someday need. The only problem is that every time they order takeout, they get new sauces, napkins, and the like — eliminating the need to use anything from the drawer and simultaneously contributing to the ever-growing collection of thingamabobs.