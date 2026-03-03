This Charming Vintage Thrift Store Item Keeps Towels Off Kitchen Floors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If your kitchen doesn't have a dedicated towel hook or bar, you might find yourself using creative methods for hanging up towels. Hanging a kitchen towel on the handle of a cabinet, drawer, refrigerator, or oven has its downsides, however. Every time you grab the handle to open the door or drawer, the towel is at risk of falling off. If you want a more reliable solution that is also super cute, you might appreciate the charms of upcycling a vintage thrift store find.

A vintage pastry cutter is a simple solution for optimizing kitchen towel storage. This unique kitchen gadget is designed to be used in recipes that combine dry ingredients and fats like butter, lard, and shortening. It consists of a u-shaped handle that holds three or four sturdy, curved metal wires or blades. The pastry cutter is rocked back and forth in the bowl to break apart the fat and integrate it into the dry ingredients, preventing the fat from melting while blending.

While old-school pastry cutters found in an antique store or vintage shop may not be safe to use in the kitchen due to rust or damage to the blades, they can find a second life as a decorative object in your kitchen. Affixing the pastry cutter to the wall or the front of a cabinet via its handle creates an enclosed loop through which a kitchen towel can be folded and hung. This makes for a charming and fun way to hang towels without worrying they will fall on the floor, and it's the perfect complement to a retro-inspired kitchen.