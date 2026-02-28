How Buffets Visually Trick You Into Filling Up On Cheap Food Items

If you are a fan of buffets, you may have wondered how they manage to stay in business. Though many are going out of business, others thrive while offering a wide variety of foods at a price that seems perplexing. Sure, not everyone goes back for thirds or fourths, but some people do. It turns out there's a lot of psychology involved with buffets as these restaurants use crafty tactics designed to make you fill up on cheap items to keep costs low.

Surprisingly, BusinessDojo reports that only 5% to 10% of buffet customers are considered unprofitable. This means they eat enough to exceed the expected cost of food per customer. With such a low percentage, overeating is not a major concern for any buffet. To ensure these figures stay low, a restaurant may offer you a slightly smaller plate than normal so it looks fuller while having less on it. A study in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied showed that buffet customers with large plates took 52% more food, ate 45% more, and then wasted 135% more food than diners with smaller plates. It's a simple trick, but clearly an effective one.

Another sly tactic regarding sizes relates to serving utensils and containers. Smaller spoons will be placed with more expensive items so you take less. Conversely, larger spoons will be provided for lower cost (and better satiating) items so you take more. Some dishes may be elevated and lit in a way that makes them look more inviting. Look for garnishes, too. Those can make a cheaper dish seem more enticing. We also have some other tips to help you navigate your next buffet for the best experience.