Why The Food At The Front Of The Buffet Line Is A No-Go In Our Book

If you frequent buffets, you probably have a strategy for how you like to attack that giant table of nearly endless food options. But even the most seasoned buffet-ers can get side-tracked by all the steaming trays of deliciousness. Luckily, Tasting Table has 20 tips you need to navigate any buffet, and one of the most important ones is to refrain from loading up on the food at the very front of the line — regardless of how tempting it might be.

There's a good reason for this. Buffets tend to put the bulky, cheap dishes right at the beginning, hoping that diners will load their plates with too much of that stuff and avoid taking too many of the more expensive dishes towards the end. If you pile your plate high with bread, pasta, and mashed potatoes, you may not have room — on your plate or in your stomach — for those fancy meats further down. This urge to take too much from the buffet table too quickly may be one of the reasons why you get too full too fast at buffets too.

But, now that you know this, you won't give in to the temptation and will be better prepared on your next visit to take full advantage of everything on offer.