The Affordable Way To Disguise Your Old Microwave
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The average microwave has a lifespan of about seven to 10 years, but its aesthetic value may not survive quite as long. If yours is a model from one of the best microwave brands, it may still be working just fine, but it could be that the outside has gotten dingy or banged up — or maybe you're updating your kitchen decor. If you don't need to spend money on a whole new microwave, don't. Instead, get creative with a game-changing decor tip.
The secret is vinyl cling film. TikTok user emileebenzo demonstrated how to give a microwave a total makeover with this removable wrap. It's an approachable process for even the most DIY project-averse, and because it's just as easy to take off, it's one of the best renter-friendly ways to inject some personality into your kitchen. Simply pick a vinyl cling film in whatever print you find that matches your kitchen aesthetic and provides a unique pop.
@emileebenzo
this week's glow up goes to: miss microwave 💌👏🏻#homedecor #diy #dopaminedecor #kitchen #trending
All you need to make this happen is an Exacto knife — no adhesives are necessary as the film sticks smoothly to the microwave with static cling. Just be sure to thoroughly clean the surface, then carefully stretch a sheet of film across your microwave. A spatula can then smooth the film down before you carefully — both to get straight lines and to avoid scratching the microwave — use the Exacto knife to trim around the microwave's window, buttons, and edges.
Why vinyl cling film is perfect for your microwave
Vinyl cling film has long been used for a layer of privacy on home windows. It still lets light in but provides a print, which also adds an element of artful decor to the room. Recently, folks online have begun getting more creative with it — commenters on the aforementioned TikTok mentioning employing it for their cars' sunroofs. Now, the trend has reached the kitchen.
On Instagram, you'll see users personalizing everything from refrigerators to sink faucets with vibrant patterns. It's a genius hack considering how easy it is to install yourself, how effortlessly removable it is, and how instantly it makes your kitchen shine with a unique personality. If you want to update your kitchen decor on a budget, vinyl cling wrap on your microwave and your dishwasher — and just about anything else — is the way to go.
For the exact pattern emileebenzo shows on Tik Tok, purchase the QHY Sunshine Reusable Window Film for under $10 on Amazon. It even comes with an Exacto-style knife and smoothing tool. There's also a more Jiff-Diff Geometric Stained-glass Pattern Vinyl, a gorgeous earth-toned Artscape Magnolia Print Window Film, and even a modern Silver Floral-print Vinyl Film from Kromapolis that would match metal appliances and monochrome palettes perfectly. In just about 30 minutes, you can take your trusty microwave from eyesore to statement piece.