The Affordable Way To Disguise Your Old Microwave

The average microwave has a lifespan of about seven to 10 years, but its aesthetic value may not survive quite as long. If yours is a model from one of the best microwave brands, it may still be working just fine, but it could be that the outside has gotten dingy or banged up — or maybe you're updating your kitchen decor. If you don't need to spend money on a whole new microwave, don't. Instead, get creative with a game-changing decor tip.

The secret is vinyl cling film. TikTok user emileebenzo demonstrated how to give a microwave a total makeover with this removable wrap. It's an approachable process for even the most DIY project-averse, and because it's just as easy to take off, it's one of the best renter-friendly ways to inject some personality into your kitchen. Simply pick a vinyl cling film in whatever print you find that matches your kitchen aesthetic and provides a unique pop.

All you need to make this happen is an Exacto knife — no adhesives are necessary as the film sticks smoothly to the microwave with static cling. Just be sure to thoroughly clean the surface, then carefully stretch a sheet of film across your microwave. A spatula can then smooth the film down before you carefully — both to get straight lines and to avoid scratching the microwave — use the Exacto knife to trim around the microwave's window, buttons, and edges.