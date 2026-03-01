Steven Spielberg Didn't Plan For Reese's Pieces In E.T. — Then This Happened

"When we contacted [Mars] to use M&M's, of course, they wanted to see the script. And there was the catch-22, because Steven didn't want to send the script," producer Kathleen Kennedy recounts to Entertainment Tonight. "I think they had a lot of regret after saying no." Reese's Pieces (owned by The Hershey Company) might have been E.T.'s favorite candy, but back in the early '80s, it was Spielberg's second-favorite.

As the director told the outlet, "I was just told that we weren't given permission to use M&M's, so I said, 'Well, what's my next favorite candy?' Which [has] now become my most favorite candy, because I've been eating it now for 20 years and that's Reeses Pieces. [Hershey] said yes and that became the candy of the hour." The collab was mutually beneficial, even in the early '80s. Simultaneously, the Hershey Company was running into some production hangups of its own.

Reese's Pieces were the first candy to be released by the Hershey Company using the "panning" (hard sugar-coating) method made famous by rival Mars product M&Ms. Reese's Pieces debuted in 1978, but immediately following its (initially successful) launch, the candy's sales saw a dip rather than further continual growth — especially bad news considering Hershey had just embarked on the construction of a new manufacturing facility for its poppable candy. Enter: Universal Studios.