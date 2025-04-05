How M&M's Get Their Signature 'M' Printed On Them

It's practically unheard of to turn down an M&M when someone offers you one. The little chocolate fiends are universally loved in every form, though some M&M flavors taste better than others. From giant peanut M&Ms to the teeny, tiny mini M&Ms, from personified candy mascots to the novelty stores across the globe, everyone knows an M&M when they see one. Is it the circular pops of color that you recognize? Or perhaps the iconic, white-stamped 'M' on every chocolate shell?

Those little stamps don't happen by magic, and they don't happen by hand, either. M&M prints the tiny 'M's' on every candy through a process similar to offset printing. Once the chocolates have a hardened, colorful coating, they're placed on a conveyor belt with special M&M-sized pockets to prevent them from rolling away. The conveyor belt shoots the blank M&Ms beneath a rubber stamp known as a "blanket," which prevents the chocolate from being crushed by any hard, metal printing plates and gently presses the white-colored 'M' into each chocolate all at once. The stamping press requires careful calibration to ensure that the 'Ms' are transferred without destroying the chocolates.