The Worst Sit-Down Chain For Cheeseburgers Is Better Known For Its Breakfast

Cheeseburgers combine the best tastes and textures into one convenient handheld. Making your own can be fun enough, but there's something delightful about going out for a bite of Americana. If you really want to enjoy this iconic sandwich, make sure you pick a chain restaurant that specializes in burgers. Despite a PR stunt in which the restaurant tried to rebrand itself as a burger spot, IHOP's cheeseburger ranked in last place per Tasting Table's estimations.

Looking over our rankings of sit-down chain restaurant cheeseburgers, it's easy to see why this IHOP offering simply doesn't measure up. While the rest of the chain restaurants mentioned are known for a selection of savory menu items, IHOP will always and forever be known by its signature acronym, which spells out, "International House of Pancakes." Though it isn't uncommon for chain restaurants to do more than one thing well, with regard to IHOP, its greatest strength is its variety of classic, fluffy pancakes.

According to Tasting Table's assessment of this lackluster cheeseburger, it's about as underwhelming as you can possibly imagine. With an uninspired patty that comes across as dry and bland, housed in a stiff bun that can be described as anything but fluffy, even the presence of cheese couldn't save it. This chain's cheeseburger sadly falls under the category of dishes to avoid ordering at IHOP.