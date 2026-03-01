The Absolute Best Pie In Arkansas, According To Reviews

Sometimes you're in the mood for pie, and no other dessert will do. Cake, ice cream, even a crumble, aren't going to cut it. You need pie. And let's be honest, if you're going to get pie, you might as well go for the best. If you find yourself in Arkansas, you need to head to Charlotte's Eats & Sweets in the town of Keo. This unassuming little shop makes some of the most delicious and beautiful pies you'll ever find.

When Tasting Table put together our epic list of the best pies in every state, Charlotte's Eats & Sweets took the title for Arkansas for good reason. Time and time again, locals praise Charlotte's not just on social media but in blogs and newspaper articles as well. The Arkansas Times reviewed Charlotte's coconut cream pie and said, "The world slows down for about a minute. It's sheer bliss." That's no small praise. Over at Only in Arkansas, they describe a line of customers waiting before the restaurant even opens. As for the pie? "My coconut cream with its thin, crispy crust was rich, delicate and exploding with coconut flavor," the reviewer wrote.

There's a similar level of consensus on social media. When the All About Arkansas Facebook page asked who makes the best pie in the state, one of the first answers was "Charlotte's Eats and Sweets in Keo is hands down the best dessert in Arkansas!" Several others shared the sentiment.