The Absolute Best Pie In Arkansas, According To Reviews
Sometimes you're in the mood for pie, and no other dessert will do. Cake, ice cream, even a crumble, aren't going to cut it. You need pie. And let's be honest, if you're going to get pie, you might as well go for the best. If you find yourself in Arkansas, you need to head to Charlotte's Eats & Sweets in the town of Keo. This unassuming little shop makes some of the most delicious and beautiful pies you'll ever find.
When Tasting Table put together our epic list of the best pies in every state, Charlotte's Eats & Sweets took the title for Arkansas for good reason. Time and time again, locals praise Charlotte's not just on social media but in blogs and newspaper articles as well. The Arkansas Times reviewed Charlotte's coconut cream pie and said, "The world slows down for about a minute. It's sheer bliss." That's no small praise. Over at Only in Arkansas, they describe a line of customers waiting before the restaurant even opens. As for the pie? "My coconut cream with its thin, crispy crust was rich, delicate and exploding with coconut flavor," the reviewer wrote.
There's a similar level of consensus on social media. When the All About Arkansas Facebook page asked who makes the best pie in the state, one of the first answers was "Charlotte's Eats and Sweets in Keo is hands down the best dessert in Arkansas!" Several others shared the sentiment.
Eats & Sweets' a real treat
Part of the magic of Charlotte's Eats & Sweets seems to be that it knows how to focus and stay on task. Some bakeries have a menu that can include dozens of different pies. That's not the case with Charlotte's. Each day features a new pie menu with between four and six options available. There's an in-store board that lists daily flavors, or you can check the Facebook page, which has a monthly calendar of each pie by day.
Chocolate, caramel, and coconut pies are staples available every single day. These pies are loaded high with about four inches of world-class meringue on top. Other flavors range from cherry to buckeye. Sometimes you'll see blueberry, key lime, or even a cobbler of some kind.
The coconut is clearly a favorite, but word is the caramel is amazing, and it sells out fast. "The caramel pie is the best I've ever had," according to one Redditor. Southern Living called it "legendary." The owner herself said people come in from as far away as California, sometimes in helicopters, just to try the pies. If that doesn't sell you on the buzz around these desserts, nothing will.
If you can't make it to Arkansas, we have a delicious coconut-lemongrass meringue pie you could try for a unique twist on this classic. If you are able to make it to Keo, just a short drive outside of Little Rock, keep in mind that Charlotte's is a rustic, old-fashioned bakery in every sense of the word. They don't take credit cards, and once they sell out, that's it for the day. Bring cash and get there early.