Chick-Fil-A's Worst Side May Be Nutritious, But It's An Overpriced Dud

Chick-fil-A is a chain that's obviously most known for its chicken-centric menu (and their dipping sauces). However, its sides are also worthy of note. Its waffle fries are a popular choice, but did you know that Chick-fil-A actually offers an impressive selection of sides beyond that?

In order to decide which of Chick-fil-A's sides were worth ordering, our taster tried every one and ranked them from worst to best. While some of these sides soared above the rest for their flavor, texture, and value, others did not do well, namely, the fruit cup. Our taster found that this cup was especially expensive – $5.09 for a medium-sized serving — with a scant amount of strawberries, blueberries, apples, and mandarin oranges. Our taster noted that it may be more affordable to buy a pound of berries at the store than to get this side dish from Chick-fil-A. They also noted that the strawberry pieces were crunchy and tart, which is not ideal. Compared to higher-quality, tastier options from the chain, the fruit cup didn't even stand a chance.