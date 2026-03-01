Chick-Fil-A's Worst Side May Be Nutritious, But It's An Overpriced Dud
Chick-fil-A is a chain that's obviously most known for its chicken-centric menu (and their dipping sauces). However, its sides are also worthy of note. Its waffle fries are a popular choice, but did you know that Chick-fil-A actually offers an impressive selection of sides beyond that?
In order to decide which of Chick-fil-A's sides were worth ordering, our taster tried every one and ranked them from worst to best. While some of these sides soared above the rest for their flavor, texture, and value, others did not do well, namely, the fruit cup. Our taster found that this cup was especially expensive – $5.09 for a medium-sized serving — with a scant amount of strawberries, blueberries, apples, and mandarin oranges. Our taster noted that it may be more affordable to buy a pound of berries at the store than to get this side dish from Chick-fil-A. They also noted that the strawberry pieces were crunchy and tart, which is not ideal. Compared to higher-quality, tastier options from the chain, the fruit cup didn't even stand a chance.
A side worth skipping
Our reviewer wasn't the only person who didn't think favorably of this side. One reviewer took to Reddit to share a photo of their fruit cup, expressing their (and their toddler's) frustration that the fruit cup contained mostly apples, with few mandarins. While some folks suspected that this is a quality issue, others noted that there could have been a supply shortage that limited the amount of mandarin in the cups.
Another pain point for customers with these cups is the sizing. One Reddit photo showed the differences (or lack thereof) between the small and medium-sized cups. While the packaging in the medium cup was bigger, the amount of fruit and variety was not. In the comments, one person said that the only difference between small and medium cups is that the medium contains one strawberry, one orange, one mandarin, and four blueberries more. Is that worth the extra cost? Probably not.
Other users shared that the lacking fruit cups are a universal experience across fast food chains. "I refuse to get fruit cups or fruit options at fast food places strictly because of these [types] of shenanigans. It's always overpriced, slopped together, and minuscule amounts," said one Reddit user.