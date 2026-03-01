Bobby Flay's Secret Milkshake Ingredient Caught Us Seriously Off Guard

Did you know that celebrity chef Bobby Flay likes to eat his milkshakes instead of drink them? Yes, he eats them with a spoon instead of sipping them with a straw. Flay is known to be creative with his food. For example, he would tell you to add "drunken" sauce to vanilla milkshake to make it 10 times better.

But let's get back to why Flay eats milkshakes with a spoon. The reason for this is because the chef likes incorporating this one secret ingredient to his milkshake. Like us, it will probably surprise you, too. This secret, and likely one of the best ingredients to add to your milkshakes, is none other than sweet biscuits – particularly ones that that Flay makes from scratch in his kitchen with very cold butter and buttermilk.

Flay's freshly baked, buttery, and sweet biscuits serve as a streusel or crumble for milkshakes, as he tells the Cooking Channel. This trick works especially well for strawberry milkshakes because the resulting texture and taste will remind you of delicious strawberry shortcake. With the addition of chopped up biscuits, Flay thus must enjoy his milkshakes with a spoon to scoop up all the pieces. And, according to the chef, he likes it this way.