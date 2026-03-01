Bobby Flay's Secret Milkshake Ingredient Caught Us Seriously Off Guard
Did you know that celebrity chef Bobby Flay likes to eat his milkshakes instead of drink them? Yes, he eats them with a spoon instead of sipping them with a straw. Flay is known to be creative with his food. For example, he would tell you to add "drunken" sauce to vanilla milkshake to make it 10 times better.
But let's get back to why Flay eats milkshakes with a spoon. The reason for this is because the chef likes incorporating this one secret ingredient to his milkshake. Like us, it will probably surprise you, too. This secret, and likely one of the best ingredients to add to your milkshakes, is none other than sweet biscuits – particularly ones that that Flay makes from scratch in his kitchen with very cold butter and buttermilk.
Flay's freshly baked, buttery, and sweet biscuits serve as a streusel or crumble for milkshakes, as he tells the Cooking Channel. This trick works especially well for strawberry milkshakes because the resulting texture and taste will remind you of delicious strawberry shortcake. With the addition of chopped up biscuits, Flay thus must enjoy his milkshakes with a spoon to scoop up all the pieces. And, according to the chef, he likes it this way.
Biscuits can add texture and richness to almost any homemade milkshake
If you'd like to try Flay's trick for better milkshakes, you can first bake some buttery biscuits from scratch. We have plenty of great biscuit recipe for you to try, including our quick and easy three-ingredient drop biscuits recipe. Of course, if you choose to use store-bought biscuits instead, we won't judge you. Just be sure to crisp them up a little in the convection or toaster oven first, so they will crumble nicely.
Chop up the biscuit and set it aside while you make milkshake. You can make strawberry milkshake like Flay did, or change it up and make our delicious old-fashioned vanilla milkshake recipe. Pour the milkshake into serving glasses before topping with the chopped-up biscuit, and be sure to enjoy with a spoon.
Another way to enjoy biscuits in your milkshake is to prepare it parfait style. Start by adding a spoonful of the crumbled biscuit to the glass, then pour in the milkshake, and add another spoonful of crumbles to get different layers. Alternatively, you can also directly blend the biscuit into the shake, which will add thickness and richness. Be sure to follow Flay's trick and these additional tips to make the best homemade milkshake.