Bobby Flay's 'Drunken' Sauce Makes Vanilla Milkshakes 10X Better

On the surface, an old fashioned milkshake may seem fairly basic, but you may be surprised to learn that original vanilla milkshake recipes were intended as alcoholic drinks. There are plenty of simple ways to boost your vanilla milkshake with clever ingredients and even some boozy additions. In a video posted to Food Network UK's Facebook page, celebrity chef Bobby Flay appeared on an episode of "Barefoot Contessa" to share his recipe for a delightful vanilla caramel bourbon milkshake.

Flay prepares a "drunken" sauce with a combination of scratch-made caramel using sugar and water in one pot and a vanilla bean-infused cream in the other. After slowly combining the cream into the caramel and stirring constantly to let everything fully combine, Flay then adds a generous splash of bourbon into the mix. To this, he adds butter and vanilla extract "just to reinforce that vanilla flavor" before letting the sauce cool enough to add to the milkshake.

Flay's unique and luscious sauce makes a perfect addition to booze up a vanilla milkshake and provide a richer depth of flavor. To assemble the milkshake, he starts by adding the milk and sauce to a blender before including a few generous scoops of vanilla ice cream and pulsing the mixture until it has reached the desired level of thickness. He then uses the caramel sauce to decorate the glass and add it as a finishing touch atop the vanilla milkshake. Flay's versatile sauce can also be used in a number of different desserts.