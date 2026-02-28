The Coffee Orders Of 10 American Presidents

Back in the 1700s, coffee was only just starting to become a staple drink. Before that, most people drank tea. But if you're up on your history, you'll know that opting out of the Brits' favorite drink became a political statement in the 18th century (three words for you: Boston Tea Party). This laid the ground for coffee to become the nation's new favorite drink. So, of course, George Washington, the first president of the United States, drank it.

But how, exactly, did the president take his coffee? Well, we don't know for sure, but according to "The Presidents Cookbook," published in 1968, Martha Washington (George Washington's wife) used to make drip coffee, with a big tablespoon of finely ground specially selected coffee for every cup of water. First thing in the morning, it would be served black with sugar, but for breakfast, it would be served with hot milk.

But it wasn't instant coffee love for Washington. Decades before he took office, he tried it at a ball in Virginia. He said it was relatively flavorless, and compared it to sweet hot water. But over the years, Americans got better at making coffee. By the time he became president, Washington and Martha would frequently serve it to guests. He (or, rather the enslaved people on the estate) even grew coffee beans on the grounds of Mount Vernon.