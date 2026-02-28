What It Actually Means To 'Scallop' A Dish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cast your eyes over a holiday spread, and there's no mistaking the scalloped potatoes. It's something you know when you see and can certainly describe, but what does it actually mean to "scallop" a dish? To "scallop" something — usually potatoes — is to slice it thinly and bake it in layers with milk or cream until bubbling. The sauce is often infused with herbs, onion, or garlic, but that's the extent of the ingredients. Some people like to make a more indulgent recipe using cheese, but this ingredient is considered what separates scalloped potatoes and au gratin potatoes, along with the use of breadcrumbs on gratin.

So, what does this have to do with scallops? There are two schools of thought when it comes to the etymology of "scalloped" as a culinary term. The most persistent is that it evolved from a popular way to cook seafood, in which scallops, oysters, or minced fish were baked in a creamy sauce and served in actual scallop shells for elegant presentation. The second theory is that it comes from the French word "escalope" or old English collops, which meant a thin slice of something, usually meat. While the potatoes in scalloped potatoes are certainly thinly sliced, they're not crumbed and fried as a modern escalope-style recipe would be.