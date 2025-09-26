The Retro Corn Casserole No One Really Makes Anymore

If you haven't been introduced to scalloped corn, allow us the pleasure. Not to be confused with old-fashioned scalloped potatoes (although it's probably inspired by and named for that dish) or plush Midwest corn casserole, scalloped corn is a texturally diverse casserole that can clean out your pantry in a single swoop. This country-style dish is popular in the Amish culinary tradition and in the South, comprised of dry-goods staples like canned cream-style corn, saltine crackers, and a few spices. Home cooks likely already have everything they need on hand when mealtime strikes, no extra trip to the store necessary.

To assemble bright, custardy, and oh-so-simple scalloped corn, at its most basic, corn is mixed with milk, melted butter, and a few eggs and baked in a casserole dish. The mixture is usually topped with some type of crumbled cracker, often mixed with butter or a few spices. That's it. The result is a retro-yet-timeless comfort food that belongs on your dinner table, not in the past. Scalloped corn is also arguably the ultimate warming, cost-effective way to feed a crowd on a dime. It's also an incredibly versatile dish designed to use up whatever you have on hand, and everybody's favorite recipe is going to look a little different.