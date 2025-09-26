The Retro Corn Casserole No One Really Makes Anymore
If you haven't been introduced to scalloped corn, allow us the pleasure. Not to be confused with old-fashioned scalloped potatoes (although it's probably inspired by and named for that dish) or plush Midwest corn casserole, scalloped corn is a texturally diverse casserole that can clean out your pantry in a single swoop. This country-style dish is popular in the Amish culinary tradition and in the South, comprised of dry-goods staples like canned cream-style corn, saltine crackers, and a few spices. Home cooks likely already have everything they need on hand when mealtime strikes, no extra trip to the store necessary.
To assemble bright, custardy, and oh-so-simple scalloped corn, at its most basic, corn is mixed with milk, melted butter, and a few eggs and baked in a casserole dish. The mixture is usually topped with some type of crumbled cracker, often mixed with butter or a few spices. That's it. The result is a retro-yet-timeless comfort food that belongs on your dinner table, not in the past. Scalloped corn is also arguably the ultimate warming, cost-effective way to feed a crowd on a dime. It's also an incredibly versatile dish designed to use up whatever you have on hand, and everybody's favorite recipe is going to look a little different.
Scalloped corn transforms canned corn and crackers into a timeless comfort food
Feel free to get creative with your choice of crackers here. Salty, buttery Ritz would create a richer profile, while crushed rosemary crackers would lend herbaceous dimensionality. In some recipes, crumbled crackers are stirred into the corn mixture, giving the dish a more substantial texture. The customization doesn't have to stop there, either. A generous dollop of sour cream or cream cheese (even flavors like chive and onion cream cheese) would give scalloped corn added richness and moisture. A dollop of prepared horseradish would give this mild dish a pungent kick.
Some preparations also top the casserole with a layer of cheese: Shredded Monterey Jack is popular, but pepper jack or sharp white cheddar would complement the flavor of the corn, too. Got any fresh thyme lying around, or a few shakes of dried Italian seasoning blend to use up? Toss it in the mix. Sauteed shallots, leeks, or fresh green onions sliced on the diagonal could bulk up this casserole, as well. No canned creamed corn on hand? To fill a 9x13-inch baking dish, foodies can also use eight cups of frozen corn kernels, or 12-16 ears of fresh corn.
Not only is scalloped corn low-cost, it's pleasing for picky eaters yet elevated enough to serve at a dinner party. Scalloped corn would make a sensational accompaniment to these sweet and spicy apricot-glazed pork chops, stuffed zucchini boats, or this vegetarian mixed mushroom lasagna. Still craving more retro inspo? We've rounded up 14 more vintage summer dishes that deserve a comeback.