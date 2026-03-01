This Popular Canned Seafood Is Cheap, But Customers Say You're Better Off Leaving It On The Shelves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tinned fish is generally a much cheaper and more shelf-stable alternative to its fresh counterparts. And canned tuna is one of the most popular canned fish products in the U.S. There's no shortage of canned tuna brands out there, but perhaps the most famous of them all is StarKist. While it has a long line of canned tuna products, the StarKist Chunk Light Tuna in Water is the popular canned seafood that loyal customers reckon you're actually better off avoiding.

As one Redditor shared, "Made a big batch of tuna salad and something about it is off. I used StarKist chunk light in water and [...] I'm really disappointed." Another Redditor claimed that the chunk light "tasted like raw fish," elaborating, "And I mean highly fishy." Other customers noted a decline in quality from the days of old, as one Reddit user lamented that the brand "just isn't the same as it once was." This item also came in last in Tasting Table's ranking of 21 StarKist tuna varieties from worst to best.

Even more disconcerting, many customers have found bones in a can of StarKist tuna, posting pictures to online forums as proof. One Redditor shared a picture of what responders speculated was a tuna vertebra, which was hardly appetizing. Another customer, over on Facebook, found a smaller, thinner bone. A fellow Facebooker similarly recalled, "I almost choked on [a bone] and contacted the company and [...] they sent me a coupon for 2 cans of free tuna." While this speaks highly of StarKist's customer service, it's still a major hazard that appears to happen often with cans of tuna.