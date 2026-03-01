Why You Need To Start Pinching Tin Cans Closed Before Tossing Them

By now, most people know that recycling is important for many reasons, from protecting the environment and saving landfill space to reusing materials that come from finite resources. Among the latter are metal cans, particularly steel and tin cans, used to contain important pantry staples such as beans, tomatoes, and soups.

It's important to do certain things when recycling food cans so they can be adequately processed. In case a food can is not recycled properly and it ends up in a landfill, closing the top before discarding it will save curious animals such as cats, raccoons, squirrels, and birds from sticking their heads into the empty can and getting accidentally stuck. It's quite possible that you've seen the viral video of a poor raccoon on the side of the road, with its head firmly stuck inside a can.

To properly recycle metal cans, you shouldn't crush them completely when pinching the top closed, as retaining their shape makes it easy for recycling machinery to process them. However, you should remove the steel lid and place it in the can, at the bottom, before pinching it shut. Rinsing your cans also helps to remove any leftover food and keep your recycling bin from smelling, which might entice little critters to come check out your bins.