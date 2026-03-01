Some Shoppers Are Convinced Aldi's Irish Butter Is Made By This Big-Name Brand
Smart shoppers can score incredible deals while filling their carts at Aldi's. With some purchases, customers can even get items from big-name brands for a fraction of the standard price. Packages of Countryside Creamery Pure Irish butter sold under Aldi's brand label have some fans wondering if the product is a dupe of Kerrygold Irish butter.
"Aldi butter in Ireland is actually produced in the same facility as Kerrygold, however it is markedly cheaper to buy, not saying they are the same but they are very very close," wrote one shopper on Reddit. Though the packages of Aldi's butter are wrapped in green foil, both Countryside Creamery and Kerrygold products share a similar golden-yellow hue and are said to be made from the milk of grass-fed cows. "Tastes exactly the same as Kerrygold to me!" concluded one Redditor.
Kerrygold has been consistently noted for its grassy notes and a rich, velvety texture that shines equally in recipes as when slathered onto bread. The butter is ranked as one of the best found in markets and is one of those European-style butters that is actually worth the money. To find a comparable product at Aldi means savvy buyers can save some coins while stocking up on butter.
When price makes the difference
Kerrygold was first sold in the UK in 1962 and made from milk sourced from Ireland. It's a product that can cost close to $5 for 8 ounces, while Aldi's Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter runs closer to $4. Despite the difference in price, ingredient labels show that both brands are made from Irish milk. "It's good, definitely better than regular butter, but we still like Kerrygold more. Kerrygold is a bit richer or more flavorful," noted a Redditor.
Several social media users have speculated that Aldi subcontracts with Kerrygold to make its Irish butter, and plenty of Redditors are adding fuel to the gossip fire. The same product can be packaged with different labels for grocers in a process called whitelabeling, though there isn't hard evidence this is the case with Aldi and Kerrygold. However, one commenter claiming to be an Aldi employee wrote on Reddit, "Aldi employee here — the butter is sold by Kerrygold to ALDI with slight differences for a store-brand version."
"I tried it once, I didn't think it was anything like Kerrygold," concluded another shopper on Reddit. Butter purists may want to splurge on the pricier option, but for those looking for a value-based product, Aldi's own is one that can't be denied.