Some Shoppers Are Convinced Aldi's Irish Butter Is Made By This Big-Name Brand

Smart shoppers can score incredible deals while filling their carts at Aldi's. With some purchases, customers can even get items from big-name brands for a fraction of the standard price. Packages of Countryside Creamery Pure Irish butter sold under Aldi's brand label have some fans wondering if the product is a dupe of Kerrygold Irish butter.

"Aldi butter in Ireland is actually produced in the same facility as Kerrygold, however it is markedly cheaper to buy, not saying they are the same but they are very very close," wrote one shopper on Reddit. Though the packages of Aldi's butter are wrapped in green foil, both Countryside Creamery and Kerrygold products share a similar golden-yellow hue and are said to be made from the milk of grass-fed cows. "Tastes exactly the same as Kerrygold to me!" concluded one Redditor.

Kerrygold has been consistently noted for its grassy notes and a rich, velvety texture that shines equally in recipes as when slathered onto bread. The butter is ranked as one of the best found in markets and is one of those European-style butters that is actually worth the money. To find a comparable product at Aldi means savvy buyers can save some coins while stocking up on butter.