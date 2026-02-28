Louisiana's Best-Kept Secret: A Fishing Town Full Of Mouthwatering Seafood Events

Louisiana perches loud and proud on America's stage, known for the hearty-party enclaves of New Orleans, the rich cultural cuisine of Cajun and Creole communities, and a deep connection to fishing industries both large and small. But small is an understatement when it comes to the charming fishing town of Delcambre. It spreads across Bayou Carlin in Iberia Parish, along Highway 14, sometimes referred to as the Delcambre Canal. It incarnates the concept of a working waterfront, with bobbing shrimp boats, rustic docks, and tide tables dictating daily life.

As you can imagine, a whole lot of seafood ends up on home and restaurant tables throughout the region, as well as migrating to bigger cities and across state lines. But those in the know patiently await the biggest event of the year: the Delcambre Shrimp Festival. Tumbling through time since 1950, it's a quintessential small-town event, taking place rain or shine, and welcoming folks from all walks of life. It happens on the third weekend of August and runs for five days.

In typical festival style, the whole town shows up for shrimp cook-offs, food booths, and concession stands dishing out jambalaya, boiled shrimp, shrimp boudin, and more — all honoring the local seafood that's sustained them for generations. There's a Blessing of the Fleets ceremony, boat parades, crowning of the Delcambre Shrimp Queen, and old-fashioned carnival rides. All ages are known to kick up their heels in the lively art of Cajun cultural fais-do-do dancing with fiddlers and accordion players.